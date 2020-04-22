Ranking the 8 Most Unconventional and Unusual No-Hitters in MLB History

0 of 8

Focus On Sport/Getty Images

MLB pitchers have thrown 303 no-hitters since 1876. Some were more unique than others.

With that in mind, let's rank the eight most unconventional and unusual no-hitters in MLB history. For our purposes, that doesn't mean flawless. You'll find no perfect games (or anything especially close) on this list.

Instead, we'll encounter a guy who coughed up an earned run during his no-no, another who took the loss and a hitless start supposedly twirled under the influence of a mind-altering substance.

In every case, the opposing team finished with a goose egg in the hits column—which is all that matters.