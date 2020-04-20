Buccaneers' Tom Brady Caught Working out in Closed Tampa Park Amid COVID-19

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Social-distancing measures apply to everyone during a pandemic.

Even Tom Brady.

ESPN's Jenna Laine shared a Facebook Live chat between Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in which the former revealed a parks and recreation employee approached a man working out in a downtown park and told him it was closed.

That man happened to be the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times transcribed Castor's story:

"I got to tell you this story, too. I always tell people, 'Now I'm not one to gossip so you didn't hear this from me.'

"But you know our parks are closed down and so a lot of our parks staff, they patrol around just to make sure people aren't doing contact sports and things and saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks. And she went over to tell him that it was closed and it was Tom Brady."

Brady is surely still growing accustomed to his new home after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, and the benefit of the doubt could suggest he may not have known where he could work out.

Still, there were no exceptions made, even for arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.