49ers' Richard Sherman Rips NFL's Wonderlic Test: 'It's Just a Nothing Test'

The NFL's Wonderlic test does not hold any merit to San Francisco 49ers three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, who called it "a nothing test" during an appearance with ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby:

This is not the first time Sherman has ripped the Wonderlic:

The Athletic's Bob McGinn reported that former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa scored a 13 on the Wonderlic, and 247Sports' Matt Howe contextualized where the 2018 Heisman finalist ranked among 2020 quarterback prospects:

"If you count Tagovailoa's score at the combine, he becomes the second-lowest score of all draft-eligible quarterbacks, ahead of Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts who scored an 18. The three highest scores were Iowa's Nate Stanley with a 40, Georgia's Jake Fromm with a 35 and Joe Burrow with a 34. Justin Herbert, Tagovailoa's main competition in the draft, scored a 25.

However, Howe said that a low score doesn't necessarily correlate to a lack of success in the NFL. He noted great NFL quarterbacks such as Jim Kelly, Dan Marino, Donovan McNabb and Lamar Jackson had low scores too.

The NFL draft will begin on Thursday and run through Saturday.