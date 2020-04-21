NFL Draft 2020: Mock Predictions and Odds for All Round-1 Prospects

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars could alter the direction of the 2020 NFL draft first round.

New York's decision at No. 4 will likely come down to an offensive lineman or Clemson's Isaiah Simmons,

The 21-year-old is regarded as a top-five prospect, but the odds have shifted against him landing in the first five selections.

Jacksonville is in a better situation with two first-round picks, and it could take advantage of that luxury by landing Florida's C.J. Henderson—the draft's second-best cornerback—at No. 9.

With LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young locked into the first two picks in most projections, the best betting value will come with players such as Simmons and Henderson, who could land in a variety of spots.

2020 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

11. New York Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, DE, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

27. Seattle Seahawks: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

28. Baltimore Ravens: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

29. Tennessee Titans: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

30. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

31. San Francisco 49ers: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

32. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Best NFL Draft Odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

Will Isaiah Simmons Be Selected in Top 5?

Yes (+170; bet $100 to win $170); No (-200; bet $200 to win $100)

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Simmons' draft position will come down to what the Giants do at No. 4.

New York needs to bolster its protection for Daniel Jones, and with four premier offensive tackles available, that could be the ideal direction to go in.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman recently discussed the need to protect the quarterback and running back Saquon Barkley, per the team's official website:

"You know my theory. It's very, very difficult for Saquon to run the ball if he doesn't have holes. It's going to be difficult for Daniel to throw the ball when he's on his back. We'll continue to build the offensive line. Is it a pressure point? To a degree. I'm not going to deny that. But it's about getting the right guy. It's about not panicking."

NBC Sports' Peter King and CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson are among the experts predicting the Giants take an offensive lineman at No. 4, but Bleacher Report's Matt Miller lists Simmons as his No. 4 overall prospect above all interior players.

Even though the odds have shifted in favor of Simmons landing outside the first five picks, he could still go to the Giants.

New York also has the luxury of selecting early in the second round, where it could grab USC's Austin Jackson or Georgia's Isaiah Wilson at No. 36.

If the Giants feel comfortable taking a lineman on the second tier of their draft board, they could choose the best player available in Simmons.

Although the NFC East side made improvements at linebacker in free agency, he is more than just a linebacker. He set up on all three layers of defense for Clemson and would make an immediate impact in both facets of defense.

Since Simmons could still end up with the Giants, a wager on him being a top-five selection is worth it at +175, which is some of the best value you can get for a player projected to land in that portion of the draft.

Will C.J. Henderson Be Selected in Top 12?

Yes (+125); No (-155)

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Henderson is widely considered as the No. 2 cornerback behind Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, who is a projected top-five pick.

According to Miller, Henderson is a "consensus Top 10 player", while Fox Sports' Peter Schrager noted he is one of two prospects receiving more top-10 interest than he had at the NFL combine.

The best top-10 fit for the 21-year-old is Jacksonville at No. 9, but that is a team with a wide variety of needs.

The Jaguars are one of the biggest wild cards of the first round since it could pick Henderson, an offensive lineman or a defensive tackle.

Jacksonville could focus on interior improvements at No. 20, where it could land Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones or Penn State defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

If the Jaguars wait until No. 20 to take a cornerback, they may not get the player they want since there is a drop-off in talent from Okudah and Henderson to the rest of the prospects.

After trading Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye, they need a foundation to rebuild their secondary off.

The Las Vegas Raiders also need secondary help, but they have to weigh the risk of choosing Henderson at No. 12 instead of one of the top three wide receivers.

Las Vegas also has two first-round picks, and it could go after a player in the deep wide receiver class at No. 19 if it wants Henderson at No. 12.

With those two possibilities in play, it is worth looking at the former Gator to go in the top 12 at +125.

That is the best value when it comes to betting on Henderson since there are lower odds for him to drop past No. 12 and there is no value picking him as the No. 2 corner since he is widely viewed as the next-best option behind Okudah.

