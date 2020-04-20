Louisville Slugger Furloughs 171 Workers After Closing Factory, Museum

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 08: The bat outside the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory is adorned with the MLB Going to Bat Against Breat Cancer logo on May 8, 2014 in Louisville, Kentucky. Major League Players will use pink bats on Mothers Day as part of the MLB Going to Bat Against Breat Cancer program which is in its 9the year (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Louisville Slugger Museum and factory is facing a difficult time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 16, Hillerich & Bradsby, the company which makes the wooden bats, announced its museum was closed until further notice. The Associated Press (h/t NBC Sports) noted the factory closed on March 19, and the 120-foot baseball bat outside the museum features a banner saying "Flatten the Curve."

With no visitors to the museum and no bats being produced with Major League Baseball's season on hiatus, Hillerich & Bradsby CEO John Hillerich said 171 employees have been furloughed, per Alfred Miller of the Louisville Courier Journal.

"We're not doing any advertising," Hillerich said while noting the company's remaining workforce took a 25 percent pay cut. "We've cut all our expenses we can. We're just hoping we get back to normal before we run out of cash."

Miller noted the company makes approximately 50,000 wooden bats a year just for MLB alone, and the logs waiting in inventory may spoil if production doesn't return in the near future.

Video Play Button

Related

    Marlins' Mattingly Sees a Lot of Michael Jordan in Jeter

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Marlins' Mattingly Sees a Lot of Michael Jordan in Jeter

    Joon Lee
    via ESPN.com

    Derek Jeter Forgoing $5M Marlins Salary Indefinitely

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Derek Jeter Forgoing $5M Marlins Salary Indefinitely

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Henderson's Stolen Bases Record May Be Unbreakable

    @ZachRymer examines why Rickey's record might be safe forever

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Henderson's Stolen Bases Record May Be Unbreakable

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Giancarlo Stanton with Afro 😂

    Yankees slugger posts throwback photo from high school football

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Giancarlo Stanton with Afro 😂

    12up.com
    via 12up.com