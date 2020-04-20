MLB Teams Can Lay Off, Cut Pay of Managers, Coaches, Trainers Starting May 1

John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred reportedly suspended uniform employee contracts on Monday, according to Ronald Blum of the Associated Press, allowing teams to either apply pay cuts or lay off major or minor league managers as well as coaches, trainers and full-time scouts beginning on May 1.

Blum obtained an email sent by Manfred:

"Our clubs rely heavily on revenue from tickets/concessions, broadcasting/media, licensing and sponsorships to pay salaries. In the absence of games, these revenue streams will be lost or substantially reduced, and clubs will not have sufficient funds to meet their financial obligations. The impact of the suspension of the UEC on your personal employment situation will be determined by your club.

[...]

"Pursuant to the terms of the UEC, the club's exclusive right to your services will remain in effect during the period of the suspension such that you will not be permitted to perform services for any other club. I fully recognize the hardship that this health crisis creates for all members of the baseball community. Central baseball and the clubs are doing everything possible to try to minimize this impact for as many employees as possible."

MLB announced the cancellation of spring training and delay of Opening Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12:

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal first reported on Sunday that Manfred was going to suspend uniform employee contracts to give teams the option to furlough employees or reduce employees' pay. Each team has the power to decide what action it wants to take, if any.

Some MLB teams have already guaranteed full-time salaries through May 31, led by the Atlanta Braves:

Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith reported the Blue Jays' intention to pay their "full-time stuff, including their major league and minor league coaching staffs, their full salaries through May 31" on Monday.

On March 31, MLB announced a plan to pay minor league players through May 31:

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on April 6 that the league was exploring a plan to return as early as May by isolating all 30 teams in Arizona and prohibit fans from attending games. MLB released an official statement the next day:

Opening Day was originally scheduled for March 26.