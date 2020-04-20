Jameis Winston Rumors: QB in 'Active' Talks with Teams, Will Be 'Methodical'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 17: Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints on November 17, 2019 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Will Vragovic/Getty Images)
Will Vragovic/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Jameis Winston and his representatives remain in "active" contact with NFL teams as he weighs his next move.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Winston is "being methodical with his decisions" and might wait until after the 2020 draft to make a final determination:

Whereas signing Winston might have been a significant risk earlier in the offseason, the market may have swung around to the point he represents a tremendous bargain.

Building around a young quarterback from the draft makes sense for teams in a position to get one of the top passers available. For those who miss out on LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert or Utah State's Jordan Love, Winston would arguably be the better route.

The book on the 26-year-old is well known by now. He has all of the assets necessary to become an All-Pro quarterback but can't seem to get out of his own way.

Becoming the first player to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions—the last of which was a game-ending pick-six—in one season couldn't have been more on-brand for Winston. 

Having said that, he also tossed a league-high 5,109 yards in 2019 and has 70 starts under his belt.

At this point, the window for Winston to receive a massive long-term contract has probably passed, and the scarcity of plausible destinations provides him with little leverage.

Giving him a deal that provides an exit plan after one or two years would be a worthwhile gamble for franchises without firmly entrenched starters heading into 2020.

