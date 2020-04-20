NFL, Players Coalition Donate $3M to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

The NFL and the Players Coalition announced Monday a donation of $3,050,000 to "health systems, individual hospitals and non-profit organizations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Detroit, Florida, Louisiana and Washington, D.C." amid the COVID-19 pandemic.  

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell provided the following statement on the donation:

"This is a difficult time for our nation, and it is important for us to continue to find ways to support those that need it most. We have an opportunity to direct financial resources to the hardest hit populations. This pandemic is having a tragic effect on communities of color and through Inspire Change and our relationship with the Players Coalition, we are pleased to be able to help where we can."

               

