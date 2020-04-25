NFL Draft 2020 Results: Reviewing This Year's Best Picks

1 of 8

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

In 2019, the Miami Dolphins seemed like they were tanking for Tua during an 0-7 start. But then they won five of their last nine games, putting themselves out of the contention for the No. 1 pick. Early in the draft process, the expectation was that the Dolphins would need to trade multiple first-round choices to move up to select Tua Tagovailoa to ensure that the Los Angeles Chargers or another team wouldn't jump them in the draft order. But they stayed at No. 5, and Tagovailoa fell into their lap.

Simply put, Tagovailoa has the chance to be the best quarterback in this draft. He displayed his incredible potential in college, as he threw 76 touchdowns to just nine interceptions in only 24 career starts. He also showed everything you would want in a franchise quarterback: accuracy, anticipation and velocity. It also helps that the moment never seemed too big for me.

If he can stay healthy, the Dolphins likely got the steal of the draft without giving up any additional picks. Given the importance of the quarterback position, Miami made the smart decision to hang in and draft Tagovailoa in the first round. Don't be surprised if Tagovailoa gets onto the field early for the Dolphins and his play makes them a wild-card contender in the AFC.