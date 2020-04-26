NFL Draft 2020: Late-Round Picks Who Could Become Pro Bowlers

1 of 6

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

With the first pick of the fourth round, the Cincinnati Bengals selected linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither from Appalachian State. He was the second linebacker the team took from the class, as it selected Wyoming's Logan Wilson in the third round.

Davis-Gaither was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after he recorded 101 tackles to go along with 14.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks.

He is an extremely athletic linebacker who might have been a second-round pick if it weren't for a broken foot that limited him to the bench press in the NFL combine. His game is similar to former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith's, as he can run from sideline to sideline with ease. He's also one of the best coverage linebackers in the draft and should find the field as a rookie in sub-packages.

Don't be surprised if Davis-Gaither significantly outperforms his draft status (pick No. 107), especially if he can stay healthy. He could lead the Bengals defense in tackles as a weak-side linebacker and become a star.