NFL Draft 2020: Late-Round Picks Who Could Become Pro Bowlers

NFL Draft 2020: Late-Round Picks Who Could Become Pro BowlersApril 26, 2020
Every year, a few NFL players are drafted late and go on to have stellar careers.
They don't always break out immediately, but several of the prospects selected during Day 3 of the 2020 draft will make a Pro Bowl or two. Recent examples include Joe Schobert and Dak Prescott in 2016 and George Kittle and Eddie Jackson in 2017.
Let's take a look at some 2020 Day 3 picks who could become starters early on and sneak into the Pro Bowl down the line.
Cincinnati Bengals LB Akeem Davis-Gaither
With the first pick of the fourth round, the Cincinnati Bengals selected linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither from Appalachian State. He was the second linebacker the team took from the class, as it selected Wyoming's Logan Wilson in the third round.
Davis-Gaither was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after he recorded 101 tackles to go along with 14.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks.
He is an extremely athletic linebacker who might have been a second-round pick if it weren't for a broken foot that limited him to the bench press in the NFL combine. His game is similar to former Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith's, as he can run from sideline to sideline with ease. He's also one of the best coverage linebackers in the draft and should find the field as a rookie in sub-packages.
Don't be surprised if Davis-Gaither significantly outperforms his draft status (pick No. 107), especially if he can stay healthy. He could lead the Bengals defense in tackles as a weak-side linebacker and become a star.
Indianapolis Colts QB Jacob Eason
Day 3 quarterbacks don't often pan out, but Indianapolis Colts fourth-round rookie Jacob Eason couldn't have landed in a better situation. He will get the chance to learn behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett and won't be rushed on to the field.
Eason had a fascinating college career. He started 12 games as a freshman for Georgia, but after he injured his knee in his first game as a sophomore and was supplanted by Jake Fromm, he transferred to Washington and had a solid 2019 for the Huskies. Eason threw 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 64.2 percent of his passes.
In terms of talent, there may not be a more physically gifted passer in the entire draft. Eason, the No. 122 pick, has a monster arm and the velocity to make every throw. He also shows accuracy and anticipation but needs to become a more consistent, reliable passer.
But if and when Eason gets a chance to play, he will enter a fantastic situation that features receivers who fit his skill set and an offensive line that can protect him. After he sits and learns, he could develop into a Pro Bowl-level starter given all of his physical tools.
Dallas Cowboys CB Reggie Robinson II
Tulsa's Reggie Robinson II is one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the class. After a great senior season in which he recorded three interceptions, he went to the Senior Bowl and performed well. Then, he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at 205 pounds at the NFL combine.
According to Three Sigma Athlete, Robinson tested in the 93rd percentile for cornerbacks and is one of the best athletes in the class.
The fourth-rounder (pick No. 123) is a highly aggressive, physical cornerback. He's also a ball hawk, as he had 13 pass deflections. Robinson has above-average arm length (31.5 inches) to go along with standout athleticism, and it shows on tape. He could use a year or two to improve his technique, but his physical traits and ball skills make him one of the most intriguing cornerbacks in the class.
Robinson landed in an ideal situation with the Dallas Cowboys, as he'll get time to develop and become used to the speed of the NFL. But with Dallas' pass rush and aggressive defense under coordinator Mike Nolan, it wouldn't be a surprise if he made a bunch of plays.
Robinson is a high-upside player who should find his way on to the field sooner rather than later.
Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland
The Pittsburgh Steelers added to their running back room by grabbing speedster Anthony McFarland from Maryland at pick No. 124. While McFarland isn't likely to be a full-time starter right away, he has the home run-hitting ability to be an Alvin Kamara type.
For a great example of how talented he is, look no further than how he played against Ohio State in 2018. In that game, McFarland rushed for 298 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. McFarland had three rushes of at least 50 yards, making defenders miss with ease.
He is a slippery player who can take it to the house on any carry, and that's what Pittsburgh has been missing at running back since Willie Parker last played for the Steelers in 2009.
Don't be surprised if McFarland becomes the Steelers' top running back in time, as they could use a dynamic back like him. And given their offensive line, it wouldn't be a shock if he becomes one of the more productive backs in this class.
McFarland has a chance to become the team's starter by the end of the 2020 season.
Las Vegas Raiders CB Amik Robertson
If you are a fan of college production for defensive backs, Amik Robertson is your man. At Louisiana Tech, Robertson started 38 games before declaring for the draft as a junior. In those 38 starts, he recorded 34 pass deflections and 14 interceptions. Even more impressive were the 23 tackles for a loss and four sacks.
But after a few injury and size concerns, the 5'8", 187-pound Robertson fell to the fourth round (pick No. 139) and into the laps of the Las Vegas Raiders. He'll likely have to make the transition from an outside cornerback into the slot, but given his quickness and physicality, that shouldn't be much of a problem.
Robertson may have a tough time getting on to the field as a rookie after the Raiders drafted Damon Arnette in Round 1 and already had nickelback Lamarcus Joyner. However, don't be surprised if Robertson works his way on to the field.
He's got a little Tyrann Mathieu to his game and should continue to produce takeaways in the NFL.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson's fall to the fifth round (pick No. 161) was one of the biggest surprises of the draft. However, he couldn't have landed in a better spot, as Tom Brady will throw the ball to him, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Johnson was incredibly productive at Minnesota, catching 213 passes for 3,305 yards and 33 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Golden Gophers. While he doesn't have elite speed, he is likely to play in the slot given his physicality and ball skills. Johnson shares a lot of traits with JuJu Smith-Schuster, and his best fit is likely inside, much like the Steelers' star receiver.
Johnson should be able to get on to the field early in his career, especially with Evans and Godwin on the outside. And in light of the attention those two will draw alongside tight end Rob Gronkowski, the rookie could produce right away.
Given his size (6'1", 206 pounds), production and ball skills, don't be surprised if he significantly outproduces his draft status and goes on to have a solid career. If things play out in his favor, it wouldn't be shocking to see him make a Pro Bowl or two down the road.