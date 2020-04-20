Jamal Adams, Jets to Talk New Contract After 2020 NFL Draft Amid Trade Rumors

David Dermer/Associated Press

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas plans to discuss a contract extension with safety Jamal Adams after the 2020 NFL draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Adams has a $7.2 million cap hit for 2020, while the team can also keep him under contract through 2021 with a fifth-year option.

The squad will still keep its options open ahead of Thursday's NFL draft.

"The plan would be for Jamal to be here long-term," Douglas said, per Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. "And again, I've also made it known I have to do what's in the best interests of this team. If other teams call to talk about players, I’ll listen."

The 2017 No. 6 overall draft pick has been one of the most important players on the roster during the past three years, earning two Pro Bowl selections while being named first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Adams led the Jets last season with 61 solo tackles while adding 6.5 sacks and two defensive touchdowns.

Douglas told reporters at the NFL combine he wanted to make Adams a "Jet for life."

However, he was a topic of trade discussions during the 2019 season, per Bob Glauber of Newsday. Adams said in October he would've "loved" to go to the Dallas Cowboys, via SNY.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reported a trade before the draft is unlikely but "it can't be ruled out."

With Adams also skipping his team's virtual voluntary offseason program, the two sides clearly have a lot to work out this offseason.