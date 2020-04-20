Eagles Rumors: Henry Ruggs III 'Will Not Get Past' Philly in 2020 NFL Draft

"Just moving me around — I feel like I can be a threat, wherever I am around the field," Ruggs said of how he'd fit in an offense (via NFL Live). "And I'm a guy that the defense is on him. They're going to have to make sure that they know where I am. And just moving me around and getting the ball in my hands, I can make plays."

The Eagles spent most of last season with an injury-riddled, makeshift group at receiver that left Carson Wentz frustrated and forced into checkdowns. DeSean Jackson, signed to stretch the field, missed nearly the entire season due to injuries. Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor also missed time due to injury. In a December game against Washington, the Eagles were down to two healthy receivers.

While Ruggs is unlikely to be available at No. 21, this is considered one of the deepest wide receiver classes in NFL history. LSU's Justin Jefferson and Clemson's Tee Higgins are likely to be on the board when the Eagles pick and have top wideout potential.

Either way, it's necessary the Eagles find a way to get Wentz some immediate help.