Justin Herbert Rumors: Giants Researching QB; Drafted Daniel Jones in 2019

Collin Andrew/Associated Press

The New York Giants may not be totally sold on Daniel Jones as their quarterback of the future.

Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the Giants have met with Oregon's Justin Herbert via FaceTime as they do "exhaustive" research on what to do with the No. 4 overall pick.

Taking Herbert would be a major surprise, but it wouldn't be unprecedented. The Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft a year after selecting Josh Rosen in the first round.

