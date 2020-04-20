Report: Tyrod Taylor Not Seen as Bridge Despite Chargers Link to Tua Tagovailoa

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers could be in the market for a rookie quarterback after letting Philip Rivers go in free agency, but head coach Anthony Lynn apparently believes in Tyrod Taylor.

"Anthony Lynn doesn't view—at least now—Tyrod Taylor as a bridge quarterback," Peter King of NBC Sports reported in his mock draft. "He thinks he can be a good NFL starter."

King also noted the Chargers could consider Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

"The Chargers are in a megastar market, and they do not have one on the roster, and Tua would immediately become the billboard on the 405 owner Dean Spanos would love," King wrote.

Taylor spent last season backing up Rivers but was effective as a starter for the Buffalo Bills from 2015 to 2017, producing a 92.5 quarterback rating while leading the team to a 22-20 record.

Lynn was the Bills' assistant head coach and running backs coach in 2015 and became the team's offensive coordinator in 2016. The coach is "legitimately bullish" on Taylor, per King.

Lynn told reporters earlier this month the veteran is "in the driver's seat" to start Week 1.

This could leave the door open for drafting a quarterback who will eventually replace the 30-year-old, especially someone like Tagovailoa. The talented prospect is overcoming a dislocated hip and could use some time to get 100 percent healthy before taking over full-time in the NFL.

However, it appears Lynn considers Taylor a potential long-term answer at the position.