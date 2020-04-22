Ranking the 7 Players Most Likely to Be Traded During 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 7

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft could feature the conclusion of many longstanding trade storylines.

The event serves as an annual resolution of sorts for trade scenarios as teams select replacements, others seek veteran value and draft picks make for persuasive trade assets via instant gratification.

Players most likely to be traded include those speculated about often in the predraft information machine. Some teams are merely on the hunt to sell. Others will draft replacements. And others need to shed salary or get out of a soured relationship.

The following trade candidates are ranked with an emphasis on a team's need to move the player based on cap numbers and logistics of the relationship, as well as the likelihood of finding an acceptable return during Thursday through Saturday's virtual event.

