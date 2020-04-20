Joe Burrow Once Thought He'd Go in 3rd or 4th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

No one would ever say Joe Burrow lacks confidence.

That said, not even he thought he had a chance of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft heading into his senior season, telling Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

"Absolutely not. I knew that I was gonna play really well my senior year. And I was going into it thinking I was one of the best guys in the country. But I know what recruiting is, and I know how the draft is. It's always interesting seeing where people go and seeing who ends up panning out. So I knew I had a chance to be a really good pro. But I didn't think I could do anything to get myself up to the No. 1 pick in the draft.

"I expected to have the kind of season that I had. But I didn't expect for it to propel me to the No. 1 pick. I thought I was gonna go third, fourth round."

Burrow was viewed as a potential late-round pick after a largely forgettable college career before 2019. He responded with perhaps the single greatest season ever, throwing for 5,671 yards and an NCAA record 60 touchdowns against six interceptions while leading LSU to a national championship.

