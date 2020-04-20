Joe Burrow Once Thought He'd Go in 3rd or 4th Round of 2020 NFL Draft

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 20, 2020

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow watches a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

No one would ever say Joe Burrow lacks confidence.

That said, not even he thought he had a chance of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft heading into his senior season, telling Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:

"Absolutely not. I knew that I was gonna play really well my senior year. And I was going into it thinking I was one of the best guys in the country. But I know what recruiting is, and I know how the draft is. It's always interesting seeing where people go and seeing who ends up panning out. So I knew I had a chance to be a really good pro. But I didn't think I could do anything to get myself up to the No. 1 pick in the draft.

"I expected to have the kind of season that I had. But I didn't expect for it to propel me to the No. 1 pick. I thought I was gonna go third, fourth round."

Burrow was viewed as a potential late-round pick after a largely forgettable college career before 2019. He responded with perhaps the single greatest season ever, throwing for 5,671 yards and an NCAA record 60 touchdowns against six interceptions while leading LSU to a national championship.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R User Mock Draft Results 👏

    We gave every fanbase a chance to draft their first-round pick. Here are the results ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R User Mock Draft Results 👏

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    User Mock Draft Tracker

    Tap in to see every pick as it happened 👉

    NFL logo
    NFL

    User Mock Draft Tracker

    Bleacherreport
    via Bleacherreport

    Report: 49ers Open to Trading Picks

    San Francisco fielding calls for both No. 13 and No. 31 overall selections, want to acquire more total picks

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: 49ers Open to Trading Picks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Most Likely to Hold Out of the 2020 Season 👀

    Disgruntled stars, players vastly outperforming contracts and more headline the list of potential holdouts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Most Likely to Hold Out of the 2020 Season 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report