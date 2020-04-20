NFL Draft 2020: Latest Expert Mocks, Odds and Rumors for Top Prospects

Chris Pietsch/Associated Press

A new wave of college talent is preparing to enter the NFL this week, with the 2020 draft beginning Thursday night. And as sports leagues remain suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, it will be especially nice to have three days filled with NFL draft action.

Instead of taking place in Las Vegas as originally scheduled, the draft will be held virtually. However, that won't prevent the NFL's 32 teams from adding future stars and filling some needs.

Here are some draft-related odds ahead of the opening round, followed by some rumors and looks at expert mocks before Thursday.

2020 NFL Draft Odds

Number of Quarterbacks Drafted in 1st Round

Over 4 -120 (bet $120 to win $100)

Under 4 -110

Will a Wide Receiver Be Drafted in Top 10?

Yes +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

No -200

Will a Running Back Be Drafted in 1st Round?

Yes -240

No +190

Number of Alabama Players Drafted in 1st Round

Over 5.5 +100

Under 5.5 -130

Will Oregon QB Justin Herbert Be Drafted in Top 5?

Yes -110

No -120

Will Georgia OT Andrew Thomas Be Drafted in Top 11?

Yes -125

No -105

Odds courtesy of Caesars Palace.

Latest Expert Mocks, Rumors

Is Andrew Thomas a Potential Top-10 Pick?

There are some talented offensive tackles in this year's draft class, and Georgia's Andrew Thomas is one of them. But with some other top-tier players at the position, it hasn't been clear who will be the first tackle to come off the board.

However, Peter Schrager of Fox Sports recently reported that Thomas is a player who is "getting far more top-10 buzz" than he was at the NFL Scouting Combine. If Thomas is selected in the top 10, then there's a chance he could be the first tackle taken.

The Arizona Cardinals (No. 8 pick) and Cleveland Browns (No. 10) could both use an offensive tackle and should be looking to add one with their top picks. CBS Sports' R.J. White has Thomas going to Cleveland at No. 10, which would make sense as the Browns could have him and free-agent acquisition Jack Conklin as their starting tackles.

Not everybody thinks Thomas will be a top-10 selection, though. In ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s most recent mock draft, he has the former Bulldog going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 14. Ahead of him, Kiper has Iowa's Tristan Wirfs (No. 8 to Arizona), Louisville's Mekhi Becton (No. 10 to Cleveland) and Alabama's Jedrick Wills Jr. (No. 11 to N.Y. Jets) as the first three tackles drafted.

Would Dolphins Choose Herbert over Tagovailoa?

It's almost certain the Miami Dolphins are looking for a new franchise quarterback with their first draft pick this year, as the 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick is nearing the end of his NFL career and Josh Rosen struggled in his first season after getting traded from the Cardinals. And with the No. 5 pick, Miami could have its choice of the top quarterbacks in the class beyond LSU's Joe Burrow.

For months, many have predicted the Dolphins will draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But perhaps that won't be the case. As Kiper recently reported, there has "been some buzz" about Miami drafting Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. In his mock, Kiper is projecting that to happen, even though Tagovailoa is still on the board.

A team could trade up to the No. 3 or No. 4 pick in order to draft Tagovailoa. And if the Dolphins don't want to do that, then Herbert would be the logical choice when their selection arrives at No. 5.

Herbert and Tagovailoa are both talented quarterbacks, so as long as the Dolphins get one of them, there may not be a bad decision. The appeal of selecting Herbert over Tagovailoa could come down to durability, as Tagovailoa had problems staying healthy in his college career, most notably suffering a season-ending hip injury in November.

Kiper isn't the only analyst projecting Herbert to go to Miami, as NFL.com's Chad Reuter is predicting the Dolphins will trade up one spot to No. 4 in order to secure the former Ducks quarterback.

Which Teams Could Trade Up into Top 10?

The NFL draft always has some notable trades, and this year shouldn't be any different. There are some teams outside of the top 10 that will likely try to move up so they can get a top prospect who otherwise wouldn't fall to them.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, there have been rumors the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos could trade up for a top-10 pick.

Atlanta would likely do so to try to secure a cornerback, such as Florida's CJ Henderson. The Falcons have the No. 16 pick, and Henderson would likely be off the board by that point. Kiper has Atlanta taking LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, and White is projecting it to take South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, so perhaps they are targets for the Falcons if they can't trade up.

Denver is in need of a top wide receiver to pair with Courtland Sutton and give second-year quarterback Drew Lock another offensive weapon. Kiper has the Broncos drafting LSU's Justin Jefferson at No. 15, while White is predicting they'll take Alabama's Henry Ruggs III. If they trade up, then Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb could also be possibilities.

Rumors will likely continue to swirl about teams potentially making draft-night trades, but nobody—even those doing the picking—knows what's going to happen until Thursday is here.