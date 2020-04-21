Re-Grading the Biggest Blockbuster MLB Trades from Recent History

1 of 6

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers Acquire Mookie Betts and David Price from Boston Red Sox

Dodgers got: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, cash

Red Sox got: OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs, C/INF Connor Wong

Early take: This deal obviously hinges on what happens in 2020. Betts instantly gives the Dodgers an MVP-caliber threat in an already deep and potent lineup, but he'll be a free agent this winter.

If the COVID-19 pandemic cancels the '20 campaign, the Dodgers will have given up a quality, controllable young MLB outfielder in Verdugo and a pair of solid-upside prospects for, essentially, two seasons of a fading Price, who turns 35 in August and will make $32 million in 2021 and 2022 (half of it paid by Boston).

Texas Rangers Acquire Corey Kluber from Cleveland Indians

Rangers got: RHP Corey Kluber

Indians got: OF Delino DeShields, RHP Emmanuel Clase

Early take: The penny-pinching Indians dealt Kluber for salary relief as he's set to make $17.5 million with an $18 million club option for 2021 and a $1 million buyout. In return, the Tribe acquired slick-fielding but light-hitting outfielder Delino DeShields and hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase.

The Rangers are hoping the 34-year-old Kluber can bounce back from a disastrous 2019 season in which he posted a 5.80 ERA and made just seven starts, ideally returning to something approaching his two-time American League Cy Young Award-winning form. If the 2020 season is canceled, or if it happens and Kluber struggles, Texas will be faced with a tough choice on that 2021 option.

Houston Astros Acquire Zack Greinke from Arizona Diamondbacks

Astros got: RHP Zack Greinke, cash

Diamondbacks got: 1B Seth Beer, RHP J.B. Bukauskas, RHP Corbin Martin, INF Josh Rojas

Unlike the other two trades listed here, which went down this offseason, we have some early returns on this one.

The Astros acquired Greinke from the D-backs at the 2019 trade deadline in the hope he'd join their already strong starting staff and lead them to a second title in three years. The 'Stros ended up losing the World Series in seven games (and then, um, other stuff happened). Greinke pitched well for Houston, posting a 3.02 ERA in 10 regular-season starts and putting up a 2.45 ERA in 11 Fall Classic innings.

The Astros, however, gave up three of their top five prospects in Beer, Bukauskas and Corbin.

Greinke will make $35 million ($10.33 million paid by Arizona) in 2020 and 2021. If the Astros get two productive years out of him, it could be worth it, especially since they lost ace Gerrit Cole to the New York Yankees in free agency. If the 2020 season is wiped out, though, Houston will have given up an awful lot for a portion of the 2019 campaign and 2021, when Greinke will be 37.