49ers Trade Rumors: SF Could Deal No. 31 NFL Draft Pick to 'Gain Capital'

John Hefti/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have two first-round picks at this year's NFL draft, but the cupboard gets a bit thin after that. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, however, the team could dangle the No. 31 pick in an effort to restock:

"The 49ers have zero picks in Rounds 2 to 4 and could utilize No. 31 overall to gain capital, especially considering they dealt DeForest Buckner for the No. 13 pick last month. Many teams are looking at San Francisco as a catalyst for movement late in the first round.

"If they want to get creative, the 49ers can include players in any deal. Running back Matt Breida is believed to be on the trading block as the odd man out in a crowded tailback crew (he would welcome the fresh start too), and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin still has elite speed, which holds value."

San Francisco's main need is wide receiver. That's no secret. But that's a position the organization can likely address at No. 13, when some combination of Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb will likely be available.

Or given the depth at the position in this year's draft, San Francisco could also address another position of need at No. 13, use the 31st pick to trade back and gain additional draft capital and go after a wide receiver on Day 2.

After trading DeForest Buckner this offseason, the defensive line is a need, while the Niners could also stockpile depth at cornerback or on the offensive line.

Granted, the Niners could also use that No. 13 pick to move back and add draft capital as well if they don't love their options once their name is called. But if they stay put at both picks, what sort of players could fans expect with those two picks?

In his latest mock draft, B/R's Matt Miller projected them to take Jeudy (No. 13) and Michigan center Cesar Ruiz (No. 31), while NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah went with Ruggs (No. 13) and TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (No. 31), though even he noted the Niners will "likely trade down to stockpile selections."

Niners fans may not want to get too attached to that No. 31 pick, in other words.