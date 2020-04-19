Vikings Trade Rumors: MIN 'Primed to Move Back' to Select WR or CB

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings traded Stefon Diggs this offseason and could reportedly make a trade during the 2020 NFL draft to find a potential replacement at wide receiver.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, multiple executives believe the NFC North team is "primed to move back." The Vikings have the Nos. 22 and 25 picks in the first round, and Fowler noted trading back to get more picks could still position them to land their "two clear needs," wide receiver and cornerback.

As for cornerback, Fowler pointed to the "clean break" after Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah and Florida's CJ Henderson and noted multiple executives said "players in the second tier aren't guys you necessarily have to stretch your draft capital to get."

That could mean selecting someone like Clemson's A.J. Terrell, LSU's Kristian Fulton or Utah's Jaylon Johnson late in the first round or early in the second round while still landing additional picks in a potential trade.

As for the other position of need, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller listed 10 wide receivers in his top 50 overall players in his most recent big board. That is incredible depth, meaning teams can land impact playmakers in the middle and even later rounds without using an early pick on someone like Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

Players such as USC's Michael Pittman Jr. and Penn State's KJ Hamler, who are familiar names to those who watch college football on Saturdays, could be available for Minnesota in the second round.

It is not necessarily a surprise the Vikings may target wide receivers or cornerbacks after losing Diggs and Xavier Rhodes this offseason. Doing so while also accumulating more picks with a draft-day trade would make them all the more dangerous to the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in the NFC North.