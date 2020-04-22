Each MLB Team's Most Potent Lineup of the Past 25 YearsApril 22, 2020
Each MLB Team's Most Potent Lineup of the Past 25 Years
The 1927 New York Yankees are revered as the greatest offensive team in the history of baseball.
The legendary duo of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig anchored a lineup that scored 131 more runs than any other team in baseball that year, outproducing opponents by an average of 2.4 runs per game in the process.
We've not seen anything approaching that level of dominance in recent years, but there have still been some extremely impressive offensive teams.
With that in mind, we set out to identify each MLB team's most potent lineup of the last 25 years.
Superstar-level production from multiple players and a well-balanced lineup from top to bottom were among the biggest factors taken into account when searching for each team's best lineup. In the end, though, this was a largely subjective exercise.
As such, there will undoubtedly be some differences of opinion. I'll meet you in the comment section.
Let's get to it.
Arizona Diamondbacks: 1999
- Luis Gonzalez hit .336/.403/.549 with 45 doubles, 26 home runs and 111 RBI in his first season with the D-backs after he was acquired from the Detroit Tigers in an offseason trade for right-hander Karim Garcia.
- Veterans Matt Williams (118 OPS+, 35 HR, 142 RBI) and Steve Finley (113 OPS+, 34 HR, 103 RBI) both had strong seasons, while Jay Bell (131 OPS+, 38 HR, 112 RBI) came out of nowhere for a career year in his age-33 season.
- Tony Womack led the majors with 72 steals and scored a career-high 111 runs.
- Erubiel Durazo (153 OPS+, 11 HR, 30 RBI) made his MLB debut on July 26 and provided an immediate upgrade over a platoon of Travis Lee and Greg Colbrunn at first base.
Team OPS+: 101
Optimal Lineup: 1. RF Tony Womack, 2. 2B Jay Bell, 3. LF Luis Gonzalez, 4. 3B Matt Williams, 5. 1B Erubiel Durazo, 6. CF Steve Finley, 7. C Damian Miller, 8. SS Andy Fox, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Kelly Stinnett, 1B Greg Colbrunn, 1B Travis Lee, IF Hanley Frias, OF David Dellucci, OF Bernard Gilkey
Atlanta Braves: 2003
- Javy Lopez had a career year, hitting .328/.378/.687 with 43 home runs and 109 RBI. He finished fifth in National League MVP voting and set the single-season record for home runs by a catcher.
- Despite those historic numbers, Gary Sheffield actually finished ahead of him in the balloting. He hit .330/.419/.604 with 39 home runs and 132 RBI to place third in the voting behind Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols.
- Those two were joined by Chipper Jones (137 OPS+, 27 HR, 106 RBI) and Andruw Jones (117 OPS+, 36 HR, 116 RBI) in driving in at least 100 runs, while Vinny Castilla (22 HR, 76 RBI) had a solid age-35 season.
- The middle-infield tandem of Marcus Giles (136 OPS+, 21 HR, 14 SB) and Rafael Furcal (105 OPS+, 60 XBH, 130 R) was among the most productive in baseball.
Team OPS+: 112
Optimal Lineup: 1. SS Rafael Furcal, 2. 2B Marcus Giles, 3. RF Gary Sheffield, 4. LF Chipper Jones, 5. CF Andruw Jones, 6. C Javy Lopez, 7. 3B Vinny Castilla, 8. 1B Rob Fick, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Henry Blanco, 1B Julio Franco, IF Mark DeRosa, OF Darren Bragg
Baltimore Orioles: 1996
- One of the biggest stories of the 1996 season was Brady Anderson slugging 50 home runs. The 32-year-old had never hit more than 21 in his first eight MLB seasons, and he would never again top 25.
- Anderson's gaudy home run total aside, it was actually Rafael Palmeiro (132 OPS+, 39 HR, 142 RBI) who was the team's highest finisher in American League MVP voting, finishing sixth.
- Second baseman Roberto Alomar (136 OPS+, 69 XBH, 132 R) and shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. (102 OPS+, 26 HR, 102 RBI) both started the All-Star Game, while Bobby Bonilla (114 OPS+, 28 HR, 116 RBI) had a strong season, as well.
- B.J. Surhoff (109 OPS+, 21 HR, 82 RBI) was the team's starting third baseman for much of the year before Todd Zeile was acquired in an August waiver trade and slotted in the No. 3 spot in the batting order. Zeile went 8-for-22 with three home runs and five RBI in the ALCS.
Team OPS+: 106
Optimal Lineup: 1. CF Brady Anderson, 2. 2B Roberto Alomar, 3. 3B Todd Zeile, 4. 1B Rafael Palmeiro, 5. RF Bobby Bonilla, 6. SS Cal Ripken Jr., 7. DH Eddie Murray, 8. LF B.J. Surhoff, 9. C Chris Hoiles
Key Reserves: C Gregg Zaun, IF Billy Ripken, OF Mike Devereaux, OF Jeffrey Hammonds
Boston Red Sox: 2003
- The 2003 season marked David Ortiz's first year in Boston and Nomar Garciaparra's final full season in a Red Sox uniform. Having those two stars in the same lineup, alongside Manny Ramirez, was what ultimately put 2003 over the top.
- To that point, Ramirez (159 OPS+, 37 HR, 104 RBI), Ortiz (144 OPS+, 31 HR, 101 RBI) and Garciaparra (121 OPS+, 28 HR, 105 RBI) all had big years at the plate.
- This was by far the most productive season of Trot Nixon's career. The 29-year-old hit .306/.396/.578 (148 OPS+) with a career-high 28 home runs and 87 RBI.
- It was also an offensive peak for Kevin Millar, who set career highs in home runs (25) and RBI (96). He was acquired from the Florida Marlins for cash considerations during the 2002-03 offseason.
Team OPS+: 118
Optimal Lineup: 1. CF Johnny Damon, 2. 2B Todd Walker, 3. SS Nomar Garciaparra, 4. LF Manny Ramirez, 5. DH David Ortiz, 6. 1B Kevin Millar, 7. RF Trot Nixon, 8. 3B Bill Mueller, 9. C Jason Varitek
Key Reserves: C Doug Mirabelli, 1B/3B Shea Hillenbrand, IF/OF Damian Jackson, OF Gabe Kapler
Chicago Cubs: 2004
- After their run to the NLCS in 2003, the Cubs went out and acquired Derrek Lee in exchange for Hee-Seop Choi from the same Marlins team that eliminated them from the postseason. He posted a 118 OPS+ with 32 home runs and 98 RBI in his first year on the North Side.
- Lee was joined by Aramis Ramirez (139 OPS+, 36 HR, 103 RBI), Moises Alou (132 OPS+, 39 HR, 106 RBI) and Sammy Sosa (114 OPS+, 35 HR, 80 RBI) in reaching the 30-homer mark.
- Nomar Garciaparra was acquired from the Red Sox in a four-team, eight-player blockbuster at the trade deadline. He hit .297/.364/.455 (109 OPS+) with 18 extra-base hits in 185 plate appearances following the trade.
- Corey Patterson had 24 home runs and 32 steals in what was the best season of his career. That stood up as the most recent 20/20 campaign for the Cubs until Javier Baez (34 HR/21 SB) did so in 2018.
Team OPS+: 99
Optimal Lineup: 1. CF Corey Patterson, 2. 1B Derrek Lee, 3. SS Nomar Garciaparra, 4. LF Moises Alou, 5. RF Sammy Sosa, 6. 3B Aramis Ramirez, 7. 2B Todd Walker, 8. C Michael Barrett, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Paul Bako, 2B Mark Grudzielanek, IF Ramon Martinez, OF Todd Hollandsworth
Chicago White Sox: 2000
- The one-two punch of Frank Thomas (163 OPS+, 43 HR, 143 RBI) and Magglio Ordonez (127 OPS+, 32 HR, 126 RBI) was as good as any in baseball in 2000.
- Paul Konerko (111 OPS+, 21 HR, 97 RBI) and Carlos Lee (106 OPS+, 24 HR, 92 RBI) were both in their age-24 seasons and not quite the prolific sluggers they would one day become. That said, they were still plenty productive in supporting roles.
- Jose Valentin ranked third among all shortstops in home runs (25), trailing only Alex Rodriguez (41) and Miguel Tejada (30). His double-play partner Ray Durham was an All-Star.
- Veteran Charles Johnson was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline to shore up the catcher position. He hit .326/.411/.607 (152 OPS+) with 10 home runs and 36 RBI in 44 games after joining the White Sox.
Team OPS+: 106
Optimal Lineup: 1. 2B Ray Durham, 2. SS Jose Valentin, 3. DH Frank Thomas, 4. RF Magglio Ordonez, 5. LF Carlos Lee, 6. 1B Paul Konerko, 7. 3B Herbert Perry, 8. CF Chris Singleton, 9. C Charles Johnson
Key Reserves: C Mark Johnson, IF Tony Graffanino, 3B Greg Norton, OF Jeff Abbott
Cincinnati Reds: 2000
- In his first season with the Reds, Ken Griffey Jr. turned in the final 40-homer season of his career. He hit .271/.387/.556 (133 OPS+) with 40 home runs and 118 RBI in 145 games. He would average just 79 games per season for the next four years.
- Dante Bichette was also added in an offseason trade with the Colorado Rockies. He hit .295/.353/.466 (103 OPS+) with 16 home runs and 76 RBI in 125 games before he was flipped to the Boston Red Sox.
- While he lacked prototypical power for a first basemen, Sean Casey was still productive, hitting .315/.385/.517 (124 OPS+) with 33 doubles, 20 home runs and 85 RBI. His 3.4 WAR ranked second on the team, trailing only Griffey (5.5).
- Chris Stynes quietly hit .334/.386/.497 (120 OPS+) with 24 doubles, 12 home runs and 40 RBI in 420 plate appearances. He saw time at third base (77 games), second base (15 games) and in the outfield (8 games).
Team OPS+: 96
Optimal Lineup: 1. 2B Pokey Reese, 2. SS Barry Larkin, 3. CF Ken Griffey Jr., 4. RF Dante Bichette, 5. 1B Sean Casey, 6. LF Dmitri Young, 7. 3B Aaron Boone, 8. C Jason LaRue, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Ed Taubensee, IF Chris Stynes, OF Alex Ochoa, OF Michael Tucker
Cleveland Indians: 1995
- One of the most vaunted offensive teams in MLB history, the 1995 Indians led the majors in runs scored (840), OPS+ (116), batting average (.291), hits (1,461) and home runs (207).
- Albert Belle led the AL in doubles (52), home runs (50), RBI (126) and runs scored (121), hitting .317/.401/.690 in the process. He was inexplicably snubbed in the AL MVP voting, finishing runner-up to a less-deserving Mo Vaughn.
- Eddie Murray (.323), Belle (.317), Jim Thome (.314), Carlos Baerga (.314), Kenny Lofton (.310) and Manny Ramirez (.308) all hit over .300 as everyday players. Sandy Alomar (.300) joined them in 218 plate appearances.
- Lofton led the AL in triples (13) and steals (54), earning his second of what would be six straight All-Star selections in the process and solidifying his place as the game's most dynamic table-setter.
Team OPS+: 116
Optimal Lineup: 1. CF Kenny Lofton, 2. SS Omar Vizquel, 3. 2B Carlos Baerga, 4. LF Albert Belle, 5. DH Eddie Murray, 6. 3B Jim Thome, 7. RF Manny Ramirez, 8. 1B Paul Sorrento, 9. C Sandy Alomar
Key Reserves: C Tony Pena, 1B Herbert Perry, IF Alvaro Espinoza, OF Wayne Kirby
Colorado Rockies: 1997
- Larry Walker won NL MVP honors with a gaudy .366/.452/.720 (178 OPS+) line that included 46 doubles, 49 home runs, 130 RBI, 143 runs scored and 33 steals. He had a 1.176 OPS with 29 home runs on the road, so the "Coors Field Effect" argument doesn't apply.
- Andres Galarraga (131 OPS+, 41 HR, 140 RBI), Vinny Castilla (115 OPS+, 40 HR, 113 RBI), Ellis Burks (122 OPS+, 32 HR, 82 RBI) and Dante Bichette (103 OPS+, 26 HR, 118 RBI) also had impressive run-production numbers.
- Speedy second baseman Eric Young Sr. swiped 32 bases, and fourth outfielder Quinton McCracken chipped in 28 steals to help the Rockies finish eighth in the majors with 137 steals.
- Veteran catcher Jeff Reed was a quiet offensive standout, hitting .297/.386/.535 with 17 home runs and 47 RBI in 298 plate appearances.
Team OPS+: 100
Optimal Lineup: 1. 2B Eric Young Sr., 2. CF Ellis Burks, 3. RF Larry Walker, 4. 1B Andres Galarraga, 5. LF Dante Bichette, 6. 3B Vinny Castilla, 7. C Jeff Reed, 8. SS Walt Weiss, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Kirt Manwaring, IF Jason Bates, IF Neifi Perez, OF Quinton McCracken
Detroit Tigers: 2008
- Miguel Cabrera led the AL in home runs (37) during his first season with the Detroit Tigers, hitting .292/.349/.537 for a 130 OPS+ to finish 13th in AL MVP voting.
- Center fielder Curtis Granderson filled up the box score with 26 doubles, 13 triples, 22 home runs, 66 RBI, 112 runs scored and 12 steals.
- The underrated duo of Placido Polanco (102 OPS+, 45 XBH, 90 R) and Carlos Guillen (114 OPS+, 41 XBH, 68 R) both had strong seasons, while Marcus Thames and Matt Joyce combined for 37 home runs in 619 plate appearances.
- The 2012 season also received some serious consideration as Miguel Cabrera (164 OPS+, 44 HR, 139 RBI) and Prince Fielder (151 OPS+, 30 HR, 108 RBI) put up their best numbers as teammates. However, the supporting cast on that team was not as strong.
Team OPS+: 105
Optimal Lineup: 1. CF Curtis Granderson, 2. 2B Placido Polanco, 3. 3B Carlos Guillen, 4. RF Magglio Ordonez, 5. 1B Miguel Cabrera, 6. DH Gary Sheffield, 7. LF Marcus Thames, 8. C Ivan Rodriguez, 9. SS Edgar Renteria
Key Reserves: C/IF Brandon Inge, IF Ramon Santiago, IF/OF Ryan Raburn, OF Matt Joyce
Houston Astros: 2019
- I'm aware that they cheated. We're all aware that they cheated. The goal of this article was simply to identify each team's most potent lineup. For the Astros, it's very clearly the 2019 lineup, so that's the one we're going to talk about. Thank you for your time.
- Alex Bregman (162 OPS+, 37 2B, 41 HR, 112 RBI, 122 R) put together a season that would have won MVP honors a lot of other years. That pesky Mike Trout character had other ideas, though.
- All told, AL Rookie of the Year winner Yordan Alvarez had 50 home runs and 149 RBI in 143 games between Triple-A and the majors. The 22-year-old is going to be really good for a long time.
- How stacked was this lineup? Yuli Gurriel spent 73 games hitting below the No. 5 spot in the lineup despite the fact that he posted a 126 OPS+ with 40 doubles, 31 home runs and 104 RBI.
Team OPS+: 119
Optimal Lineup: 1. CF George Springer, 2. 2B Jose Altuve, 3. LF Michael Brantley, 4. 3B Alex Bregman, 5. DH Yordan Alvarez, 6. SS Carlos Correa, 7. 1B Yuli Gurriel, 8. RF Josh Reddick, 9. C Robinson Chirinos
Key Reserves: C Martin Maldonado, 1B Tyler White, IF Aledmys Diaz, OF Jake Marisnick
Kansas City Royals: 1999
- Center fielder Carlos Beltran (99 OPS+, 22 HR, 108 RBI, 27 SB) won AL Rookie of the Year honors, receiving 26 of 28 first-place votes.
- Mike Sweeney (129 OPS+, 22 HR, 102 RBI) and Jermaine Dye (120 OPS+, 27 HR, 119 RBI) joined the 22-year-old Beltran to give the Royals a reliable trio of run producers.
- Johnny Damon hit .307/.379/.477 (116 OPS+) with 62 extra-base hits, 36 steals and 101 runs scored, setting the foundation for what would be a stellar career.
- Quietly productive throughout his 12-year career, third baseman Joe Randa hit .314/.363/.473 (111 OPS+) with 36 doubles, 16 home runs, 84 RBI and 92 runs scored.
Team OPS+: 98
Optimal Lineup: 1. LF Johnny Damon, 2. 2B Carlos Febles, 3. CF Carlos Beltran, 4. RF Jermaine Dye, 5. 1B Mike Sweeney, 6. 3B Joe Randa, 7. DH Jeremy Giambi, 8. C Chad Kreuter, 9. SS Rey Sanchez
Key Reserves: C Tim Spehr, 1B Larry Sutton, IF Ray Holbert, DH Scott Pose
Los Angeles Angels: 2012
- After a lackluster 40-game audition the previous season, Mike Trout (168 OPS+, 30 HR, 83 RBI, 129 R, 49 SB) took the baseball world by storm in 2012. He won AL Rookie of the Year unanimously and finished second in AL MVP voting.
- Albert Pujols (138 OPS+, 30 HR, 105 RBI) signed a massive 10-year, $240 million deal during the 2011-12 offseason, and he was still an elite-level slugger in his Angels debut.
- Torii Hunter (129 OPS+, .313 BA, 16 HR, 92 RBI) still had plenty left in the tank in his age-36 season, the final year of a five-year, $90 million contract.
- In his second full season, Mark Trumbo (124 OPS+, 32 HR, 95 RBI) was an All-Star while seeing time at both corner infield and corner outfield spots. He was joined by Kendrys Morales (119 OPS+, 22 HR, 73 RBI), who returned strong from a 2011 season lost to injury, in providing secondary run production.
Team OPS+: 114
Optimal Lineup: 1. CF Mike Trout, 2. RF Torii Hunter, 3. 1B Albert Pujols, 4. DH Kendrys Morales, 5. LF Mark Trumbo, 6. 2B Howie Kendrick, 7. SS Erick Aybar, 8. 3B Alberto Callaspo, 9. C Chris Iannetta
Key Reserves: C Bobby Wilson, IF Maicer Izturis, OF Peter Bourjos, OF Vernon Wells
Los Angeles Dodgers: 2019
- Building the optimal lineup for last year's Dodgers team was tricky since manager Dave Roberts does so much platooning and playing the matchups. To that point, 13 different position players appeared in at least 75 games.
- Cody Bellinger (169 OPS+, 47 HR, 115 RBI) won NL MVP honors, thanks in large part to an otherworldly first half in which he hit .336/.432/.692 with 30 home runs and 71 RBI.
- Joc Pederson (127 OPS+, 36 HR) and Max Muncy (133 OPS+, 35 HR) were far from traditional table-setters at the top of the lineup. That said, both players had strong on-base numbers.
- Rookie catcher Will Smith (134 OPS+, 15 HR, 42 RBI) made his mark in a 54-game debut, providing an immediate offensive upgrade over Russell Martin (79 OPS+) and Austin Barnes (68 OPS+).
Team OPS+: 112
Optimal Lineup: 1. RF Joc Pederson, 2. 2B Max Muncy, 3. 3B Justin Turner, 4. 1B Cody Bellinger, 5. SS Corey Seager, 6. CF A.J. Pollock, 7. LF Chris Taylor, 8. C Will Smith, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Russell Martin, 1B David Freese, IF/OF Enrique Hernandez, OF Alex Verdugo
Miami Marlins: 2007
- While the 2007 Marlins lost 91 games, a brutal pitching staff that ranked 28th in the majors with a 4.94 ERA and did not have a starter with an ERA under 4.50 is largely to blame.
- Before he bulked up and became more of a middle-of-the-order slugger, Hanley Ramirez (145 OPS+, .332 BA, 212 H, 29 HR, 51 SB) was a dynamic power-speed threat. His 2007 season was a stellar encore performance to his 2006 NL Rookie of the Year win.
- In his final season with the Marlins, Miguel Cabrera hit .320/.401/.565 (150 OPS+) with 38 doubles, 34 home runs and 119 RBI.
- Dan Uggla (108 OPS+, 31 HR, 88 RBI), Josh Willingham (115 OPS+, 21 HR, 89 RBI) and hyped prospect Jeremy Hermida (125 OPS+, 18 HR, 63 RBI) also had strong seasons at the plate.
Team OPS+: 104
Optimal Lineup: 1. SS Hanley Ramirez, 2. 2B Dan Uggla, 3. 3B Miguel Cabrera, 4. 1B Mike Jacobs, 5. LF Josh Willingham, 6. RF Jeremy Hermida, 7. CF Cody Ross, 8. C Miguel Olivo, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Matt Treanor, 1B/3B Aaron Boone, OF Alfredo Amezaga, OF Todd Linden
Milwaukee Brewers: 2007
- The No. 5 pick in the 2005 draft, Ryan Braun made his MLB debut on May 25, 2007, as the Brewers' starting third baseman. He went on to hit .324/.370/.634 (154 OPS+) with 34 home runs and 97 RBI in 113 games to win NL Rookie of the Year.
- Prince Fielder (157 OPS+, 50 HR, 119 RBI) was an All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner, and he finished third in NL MVP voting in his second full season. He was just 23 years old.
- The homegrown middle infield duo of Rickie Weeks (108 OPS+, 16 HR, 25 SB) and J.J. Hardy (101 OPS+, 26 HR, 80 RBI) were both among the top offensive players at their respective positions. It was easy to dream about a future infield of Fielder-Weeks-Hardy-Braun during the 2007 season.
- Geoff Jenkins (101 OPS+, 21 HR, 64) remained productive in his age-32 season, which was his final campaign with the Brewers. His 212 home runs rank fourth in franchise history.
Team OPS+: 101
Optimal Lineup: 1. 2B Rickie Weeks, 2. SS J.J. Hardy, 3. 3B Ryan Braun, 4. 1B Prince Fielder, 5. RF Corey Hart, 6. LF Geoff Jenkins, 7. CF Bill Hall, 8. C Johnny Estrada, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Damian Miller, IF Craig Counsell, IF Tony Graffanino, OF Kevin Mench
Minnesota Twins: 2019
- The 2019 Twins set the single-season record with 307 home runs as a team. They also became the first squad in MLB history to have five players reach the 30-homer mark in the same season.
- Nelson Cruz (166 OPS+, 41 HR), Max Kepler (122 OPS+, 36 HR), Miguel Sano (138 OPS+, 34 HR), Eddie Rosario (106 OPS+, 32 HR) and Mitch Garver (156 OPS+, 31 HR) led the record-setting charge.
- Not to be forgotten, C.J. Cron (103 OPS+, 25 HR), Jonathan Schoop (102 OPS, 23 HR) and Jorge Polanco (120 OPS+, 22 HR) also contributed to the onslaught.
- Rookie Luis Arraez (366 PA, 123 OPS+, .334 BA, 25 XBH) quietly finished sixth in AL Rookie of the Year voting while providing valuable defensive versatility. He played at least eight games at second base, shortstop, third base and in left field.
Team OPS+: 117
Optimal Lineup: 1. RF Max Kepler, 2. SS Jorge Polanco, 3. DH Nelson Cruz, 4. LF Eddie Rosario, 5. C Mitch Garver, 6. 3B Miguel Sano, 7. 2B Luis Arraez, 8. 1B C.J. Cron, 9. CF Byron Buxton
Key Reserves: C Jason Castro, 2B Jonathan Schoop, IF Ehire Adrianza, IF/OF Marwin Gonzalez
New York Mets: 1999
- Five everyday players on the 1999 Mets had an OPS+ of 125 or better: Mike Piazza (135), Robin Ventura (130), John Olerud (129), Rickey Henderson (128) and Edgardo Alfonzo (125).
- Piazza tied his career highs with 40 home runs and 124 RBI to finish seventh in NL MVP voting. Ventura finished sixth in the balloting with a .301/.379/.529 line that included 32 home runs and 120 RBI.
- At 40 years old, Henderson hit .315/.423/.466 with 30 doubles, 12 home runs, 37 steals and 89 runs scored. He was not the only speed threat on the roster, with Roger Cedeno swiping 66 bases in his first season with the Mets.
- Benny Agbayani was a revelation as a 27-year-old rookie, hitting .286/.363/.525 (125 OPS+) with 18 doubles, 14 home runs and 42 RBI in 314 plate appearances.
Team OPS+: 104
Optimal Lineup: 1. LF Rickey Henderson, 2. 2B Edgardo Alfonzo, 3. 1B John Olerud, 4. C Mike Piazza, 5. 3B Robin Ventura, 6. RF Benny Agbayani, 7. CF Roger Cedeno, 8. SS Rey Ordonez, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Todd Pratt, IF/OF Matt Franco, OF Darryl Hamilton, OF Brian McRae
New York Yankees: 2009
- Choosing one specific Yankees lineup was by far the hardest part of this exercise. The 2009 team ultimately got the nod thanks in large part to the fact that none of the team's key contributors missed significant time to injury that year.
- Mark Teixeira (141 OPS+, 39 HR, 122 RBI) had his best season in a Yankees uniform and led the AL in home runs, RBI and total bases (344). He finished second in AL MVP voting.
- Derek Jeter (125 OPS+, .334 BA, 212 H) and Alex Rodriguez (138 OPS+, 30 HR, 100 RBI) were third and 10th in the balloting, respectively.
- Seven different players had at least 20 home runs, with Jorge Posada (125 OPS+, 22 HR), Hideki Matsui (123 OPS+, 28 HR), Nick Swisher (122 OPS+, 29 HR), Robinson Cano (121 OPS+, 25 HR) and Johnny Damon (118 OPS+, 24 HR) joining Teixeira and Rodriguez.
Team OPS+: 114
Optimal Lineup: 1. SS Derek Jeter, 2. LF Johnny Damon, 3. 1B Mark Teixeira, 4. 3B Alex Rodriguez, 5. DH Hideki Matsui, 6. C Jorge Posada, 7. 2B Robinson Cano, 8. RF Nick Swisher, 9. CF Melky Cabrera
Key Reserves: C Francisco Cervelli, C Jose Molina, IF Ramiro Pena, OF Brett Gardner
Oakland Athletics: 2001
- The 2001 Athletics won 102 games and finished 14 games back in the AL West standings. It was a regular season to remember for the Seattle Mariners.
- This was the only year that the A's received peak production from Jason Giambi (199 OPS+, 38 HR, 120 RBI), Miguel Tejada (110 OPS+, 31 HR, 113 RBI) and Eric Chavez (129 OPS+, 32 HR, 114 RBI) simultaneously. Giambi left in free agency that offseason, while Chavez was just establishing himself in his age-23 season.
- This lineup became even more potent when Jermaine Dye was acquired in a three-team trade with the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies in July. He hit .297/.366/.547 (139 OPS+) with 13 home runs and 59 RBI in 61 games.
- It's easy to forget that Johnny Damon (83 OPS+, 27 SB, 108 R) spent a year in Oakland between his stints in Kansas City and Boston.
Team OPS+: 107
Optimal Lineup: 1. LF Johnny Damon, 2. SS Miguel Tejada, 3. 1B Jason Giambi, 4. RF Jermaine Dye, 5. 3B Eric Chavez, 6. DH Jeremy Giambi, 7. CF Terrence Long, 8. C Ramon Hernandez, 9. 2B Frank Menechino
Key Reserves: C Greg Myers, OF Adam Piatt, DH Ron Gant, DH Olmedo Saenz
Philadelphia Phillies: 2009
- The 2009 Phillies did a tremendous job avoiding the injury bug. Six of their starters played at least 155 games. The only exceptions were 37-year-old Raul Ibanez (134 games) and catcher Carlos Ruiz (107 games), and that was by design.
- The middle-of-the-order foursome of Chase Utley (137 OPS+, 31 HR, 93 RBI), Ryan Howard (141 OPS+, 45 HR, 141 RBI), Jayson Werth (129 OPS+, 36 HR, 99 RBI) and Raul Ibanez (132 OPS+, 34 HR, 93 RBI) anchored the offensive attack.
- Shortstop Jimmy Rollins did not have his best season at the plate with an 87 OPS+, but he still contributed 43 doubles, 21 home runs, 31 steals and 100 runs scored.
- Shane Victorino (110 OPS+, 62 XBH, 25 SB) earned the first All-Star selection of his career in 2009. He led the NL in triples (13) and was one four players on the Phillies' roster with 100 runs scored.
Team OPS+: 104
Optimal Lineup: 1. SS Jimmy Rollins, 2. CF Shane Victorino, 3. 2B Chase Utley, 4. 1B Ryan Howard, 5. RF Jayson Werth, 6. LF Raul Ibanez, 7. 3B Pedro Feliz, 8. C Carlos Ruiz, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Paul Bako, IF/OF Greg Dobbs, OF Ben Francisco, OF Matt Stairs
Pittsburgh Pirates: 2014
- As the picture shows, Andrew McCutchen (166 OPS+, 25 HR, 83 RBI) and Neil Walker (126 OPS+, 23 HR, 76 RBI) both took home Silver Slugger honors in 2014.
- Josh Harrison (133 OPS+, 58 XBH, 18 SB) came out of nowhere to finish ninth in NL MVP voting. His defensive versatility allowed for a ton of lineup flexibility as he saw time at third base (72 games), left field (26), right field (26), second base (17) and shortstop (8).
- Travis Snider (117 OPS+, 13 HR, 38 RBI) did a solid job holding down the fort in right field until 22-year-old Gregory Polanco (84 OPS+, 7 HR, 33 RBI) pushed his way into the lineup during the second half.
- Catcher Russell Martin (135 OPS+, .402 OBP, 11 HR, 67 RBI) deserved a ton of credit for helping the Pirates snap a 20-year playoff drought in 2013, and he was terrific once again in 2014.
Team OPS+: 106
Optimal Lineup: 1. RF Josh Harrison, 2. LF Starling Marte, 3. CF Andrew McCutchen, 4. 2B Neil Walker, 5. C Russell Martin, 6. 3B Pedro Alvarez, 7. 1B Ike Davis, 8. SS Jordy Mercer, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Chris Stewart, IF Clint Barmes, OF Gregory Polanco, OF Travis Snider
San Diego Padres: 1998
- After finishing 76-86 in 1997, the Padres made an unlikely run to the World Series in 1998, winning 98 games during the regular season.
- Overshadowed by the infamous Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa home run chase, Greg Vaughn finished third in the NL with 50 home runs. The burly slugger posted a 156 OPS+ with 119 RBI and 112 runs scored.
- Wally Joyner (124 OPS+, 12 HR, 80 RBI) never quite delivered on the hype that stemmed from his strong debut with the California Angels, but he put together a solid 16-year career and did a good job protecting Vaughn in the '98 lineup.
- A 38-year-old Tony Gwynn hit .321/.364/.501 with 51 extra-base hits and just 18 strikeouts in 505 plate appearances.
Team OPS+: 100
Optimal Lineup: 1. 2B Quilvio Veras, 2. RF Tony Gwynn, 3. 3B Ken Caminiti, 4. LF Greg Vaughn, 5. 1B Wally Joyner, 6. CF Steve Finley, 7. C Carlos Hernandez, 8. SS Chris Gomez, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Greg Myers, IF Andy Sheets, OF Ruben Rivera, OF Mark Sweeney
San Francisco Giants: 2000
- While Barry Bonds (188 OPS+, 49 HR, 106 RBI) was the focal point for the Giants throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Jeff Kent (162 OPS+, 33 HR, 125 RBI) took home NL MVP honors in 2000.
- Ellis Burks (163 OPS+, 24 HR, 96 RBI) quietly finished 15th in MVP voting with a terrific age-35 season, proving his prime production was more than just a result of playing half his games in Coors Field.
- An underrated table-setter, Marvin Benard swiped 22 bases and scored a career-high 102 runs out of the leadoff spot.
- Tempting as it was to go with the 2001 season when Bonds hit 73 home runs and Rich Aurilia came out of nowhere with a 37-homer campaign, the rest of that lineup was mediocre at best aside from another solid year by Kent.
Team OPS+: 115
Optimal Lineup: 1. CF Marvin Benard, 2. 3B Bill Mueller, 3. LF Barry Bonds, 4. 2B Jeff Kent, 5. 1B J.T. Snow, 6. RF Ellis Burks, 7. SS Rich Aurilia, 8. C Bobby Estalella, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Doug Mirabelli, IF Ramon Martinez, OF Calvin Murray, OF Armando Rios
Seattle Mariners: 1997
- Until the recent offensive explosion in 2018 and 2019 bumped them down to sixth on the list, the 1997 Mariners held the single-season team record with 264 home runs.
- Ken Griffey Jr. led the AL in home runs (56), RBI (147), runs scored (125) and total bases (393) to win AL MVP honors unanimously. This was the Kid at his absolute peak.
- Edgar Martinez (165 OPS+, .330 BA, 28 HR, 108 RBI) and Jay Buhner (132 OPS+, 40 HR, 109 RBI) also had huge offensive seasons, while Paul Sorrento (123 OPS+, 31 HR, 80 RBI) quietly had a career year.
- After winning the AL batting title at age 20 in 1996, shortstop Alex Rodriguez (120 OPS+, 66 XBH, 29 SB) continued his ascent to superstardom.
Team OPS+: 119
Optimal Lineup: 1. 2B Joey Cora, 2. SS Alex Rodriguez, 3. CF Ken Griffey Jr., 4. DH Edgar Martinez, 5. RF Jay Buhner, 6. 1B Paul Sorrento, 7. C Dan Wilson, 8. 3B Russ Davis, 9. LF Jose Cruz
Key Reserves: C John Marzano, 1B/3B Mike Blowers, IF Brent Gates, OF Rich Amaral
St. Louis Cardinals: 2004
- This represents the best season of cumulative production from Albert Pujols (173 OPS+, 46 HR, 123 RBI), Jim Edmonds (171 OPS+, 42 HR, 111 RBI) and Scott Rolen (158 OPS+, 34 HR, 124 RBI) during their time as teammates in St. Louis.
- An already stacked lineup got even better when Larry Walker was acquired from the Rockies in an August waiver trade. The 37-year-old hit .280/.393/.560 (144 OPS+) with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in 44 games following the trade.
- In his age-36 season, Reggie Sanders (103 OPS+, 22 HR, 21 SB) still possessed the impressive mix of power and speed that made him a star in his prime.
- The middle infield duo of Tony Womack (91 OPS+, 26 SB, 91 R) and Edgar Renteria (88 OPS+, 10 HR, 72 RBI, 84 R, 17 SB) was quietly productive in support of the team's high-powered middle-of-the-order bats.
Team OPS+: 107
Optimal Lineup: 1. 2B Tony Womack, 2. RF Larry Walker, 3. 1B Albert Pujols, 4. 3B Scott Rolen, 5. CF Jim Edmonds, 6. SS Edgar Renteria, 7. LF Reggie Sanders, 8. C Mike Matheny, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Yadier Molina, 1B/OF John Mabry, IF/OF Marlon Anderson, OF So Taguchi
Tampa Bay Rays: 2009
- The power-hitting tandem of Evan Longoria (133 OPS+, 33 HR, 113 RBI) and Carlos Pena (133 OPS+, 39 HR, 100 RBI) anchored the middle of the lineup, but they were not the team leaders in OPS+.
- That distinction belonged to Ben Zobrist, who hit .297/.405/.543 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs, 91 RBI and 91 runs scored on his way to a 149 OPS+.
- Shortstop Jason Bartlett (132 OPS+, 14 HR, 66 RBI, 30 SB) was an All-Star for the first and only time in his career. His .320 batting average was good for seventh in the AL, and he finished the year with an impressive 6.2 WAR.
- Carl Crawford (60 SB, 96 R) and Melvin Upton Jr. (42 SB, 79 R) provided another wrinkle to the offensive attack with their speed at the top of the lineup.
Team OPS+: 106
Optimal Lineup: 1. CF Melvin Upton Jr., 2. LF Carl Crawford, 3. 3B Evan Longoria, 4. 1B Carlos Pena, 5. RF Ben Zobrist, 6. DH Pat Burrell, 7. SS Jason Bartlett, 8. 2B Akinori Iwamura, 9. C Dioner Navarro
Key Reserves: C Michael Hernandez, IF Willy Aybar, OF Gabe Gross, OF Gabe Kapler
Texas Rangers: 1999
- Ivan Rodriguez put together one of the best seasons ever by a catcher in 1999. He hit .332/.356/.558 (125 OPS+) with 29 doubles, 35 home runs, 113 RBI, 116 runs scored and a career-high 25 steals to narrowly edge out Pedro Martinez for AL MVP honors.
- The 1999 season is the only full year Rafael Palmeiro (160 OPS+, 47 HR, 148 RBI) and Juan Gonzalez (141 OPS+, 39 HR, 128 RBI) spent as teammates during Palmeiro's second go-round with the team. They previously played together from 1989 through 1993 before Palmeiro signed with Baltimore in free agency. They also shared the lineup in 2002 and 2003, but Gonzalez combined for just 152 games.
- Left fielder Rusty Greer (125 OPS+, 20 HR, 101 RBI) might be the most underrated player of the 1990s. During a brief four-year peak from 1996 through 1999, he hit .315/.398/.502 (126 OPS+) while averaging 20 home runs and 99 RBI.
- Corner infielders Lee Stevens (106 OPS+, 24 HR, 81 RBI) and Todd Zeile (109 OPS+, 24 HR, 98 RBI) provided some punch to the bottom part of the lineup.
Team OPS+: 109
Optimal Lineup: 1. 2B Mark McLemore, 2. C Ivan Rodriguez, 3. LF Rusty Greer, 4. RF Juan Gonzalez, 5. DH Rafael Palmeiro, 6. 3B Todd Zeile, 7. 1B Lee Stevens, 8. SS Royce Clayton, 9. CF Tom Goodwin
Key Reserves: C Gregg Zaun, IF Luis Alicea, OF Roberto Kelly, OF Ramon Mateo
Toronto Blue Jays: 2015
- The trio of Josh Donaldson (151 OPS+, 41 HR, 123 RBI), Jose Bautista (145 OPS+, 40 HR, 114 RBI) and Edwin Encarnacion (148 OPS+, 39 HR, 111 RBI) helped the Blue Jays lead the majors with 232 home runs in 2015.
- Troy Tulowitzki (41 G, 89 OPS+, 5 HR, 17 RBI) was acquired at the trade deadline, along with veteran LaTroy Hawkins, in exchange for Jose Reyes (69 G, 92 OPS+, 16 SB) and three pitching prospects headlined by Jeff Hoffman.
- A platoon of Chris Colabello (138 OPS+, 15 HR, 54 RBI) and Justin Smoak (105 OPS+, 18 HR, 59 RBI) was extremely productive at first base.
- The 1998 lineup was another strong option, featuring the high-powered trio of Carlos Delgado (151 OPS+, 38 HR, 115 RBI), Shawn Green (117 OPS+, 35 HR, 100 RBI) and Jose Canseco (114 OPS+, 46 HR, 107 RBI). The rest of the lineup around them was not as strong, though.
Team OPS+: 115
Optimal Lineup: 1. LF Ben Revere, 2. 3B Josh Donaldson, 3. RF Jose Bautista, 4. DH Edwin Encarnacion, 5. SS Troy Tulowitzki, 6. 1B Chris Colabello, 7. C Russell Martin, 8. CF Kevin Pillar, 9. 2B Devon Travis
Key Reserves: C Dioner Navarro, 1B Justin Smoak, IF Ryan Goins, OF Ezequiel Carrera
Washington Nationals: 2019
- It didn't take Juan Soto (138 OPS+, 34 HR, 110 RBI) long to make Nationals fans forget about losing Bryce Harper in free agency. He drew 108 walks and posted a .401 on-base percentage in his age-20 season. He's going to be excellent for a long time.
- Anthony Rendon (153 OPS+) led the NL in doubles (44) and RBI (126) while slugging a career-high 34 home runs to finish third in NL MVP voting in a contract year.
- Trea Turner (113 OPS+, 61 XBH, 35 SB) is one of the fastest players in baseball and a sneaky power threat, while 22-year-old Victor Robles (88 OPS+, 17 HR, 28 SB) has a chance to develop into that same kind of player.
- The catching platoon of Yan Gomes (78 OPS+, 12 HR, 43 RBI) and Kurt Suzuki (102 OPS+, 17 HR, 63 RBI) proved to be a drastic improvement over the light-hitting trio of Matt Wieters, Pedro Severino and Spencer Kieboom that was used in 2018.
Team OPS+: 100
Optimal Lineup: 1. SS Trea Turner, 2. RF Adam Eaton, 3. 3B Anthony Rendon, 4. LF Juan Soto, 5. 1B Howie Kendrick, 6. 2B Brian Dozier, 7. CF Victor Robles, 8. C Kurt Suzuki, 9. Pitcher
Key Reserves: C Yan Gomes, 1B Matt Adams, IF Asdrubal Cabrera, OF Gerardo Parra
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.