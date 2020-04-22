Each MLB Team's Most Potent Lineup of the Past 25 Years

0 of 30

The 1927 New York Yankees are revered as the greatest offensive team in the history of baseball.

The legendary duo of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig anchored a lineup that scored 131 more runs than any other team in baseball that year, outproducing opponents by an average of 2.4 runs per game in the process.

We've not seen anything approaching that level of dominance in recent years, but there have still been some extremely impressive offensive teams.

With that in mind, we set out to identify each MLB team's most potent lineup of the last 25 years.

Superstar-level production from multiple players and a well-balanced lineup from top to bottom were among the biggest factors taken into account when searching for each team's best lineup. In the end, though, this was a largely subjective exercise.

As such, there will undoubtedly be some differences of opinion. I'll meet you in the comment section.

