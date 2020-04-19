Video: Ex-Astros Pitcher Henry Sosa Starts Bench-Clearing Fight in Taiwan's CPBL

Gene Wang/Getty Images

The Chinese Pro Baseball League in Taiwan continues to play games despite the coronavirus pandemic, but two teams got up close and personal during a bench-clearing brawl Sunday.

The incident began when Fubon Guardians pitcher Henry Sosa threw several inside pitches at Kuo Yen-Wen of the Rakuten Monkeys. The hitter charged the mound after a pitch finally hit him, and the rest of his team followed:

Sosa made 10 starts for the Houston Astros in 2011 but began playing in Asia after returning to the minor leagues. He's in his second season with Fubon following eight years in the Korean Baseball Organization.

The 34-year-old is still making an impact on the mound, although he's seemingly not making any friends around the league.

The CPBL has played games without fans to begin the 2020 season and has used cardboard cutouts instead in the stands, via TMZ Sports.