4 Teams That Can't Afford to Blow It in the 2020 NFL Draft

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

A handful of teams have everything on the line in the 2020 NFL draft.

Some teams have clearly positioned this draft as the critical turning point in a rebuild, others have been forced into such a posture and some can't afford to miss on a quarterback.

With contention-worthy clubs less reliant on instant-impact draft results and not usually in a position to grab such a prospect, this will generally lean more into teams picking higher in the draft order. There's more at stake, as a rebuilding team has more to lose than a consistent playoff squad, and the higher the pick, the smaller the margin for error.

The following teams can't afford to misplay their hand in this year's draft. Doing so could set off a chain of consequences lasting multiple years.

