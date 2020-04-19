2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Where 1st-Round Prospects Will End Up

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The 2020 edition of NFL draft week has arrived. The annual selection process will officially get underway Thursday, and while this year's proceedings will look and feel different than those of recent years, the event will unfold largely in a familiar way.

Specifically, the draft is going to have its fair share of twists, turns and surprises.

While the crowds, the suspenseful green-room shots and the war-room high fives will be absent, the unpredictability of the first round will be present. The draft is expected to begin with the Cincinnati Bengals selecting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. After that? Anything could happen.

NFL Mock Draft, Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, Edge, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

11. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

15. Denver Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

16. Atlanta Falcons: K'Lavon Chaisson, Edge, LSU

17. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago): C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams): Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

23. New England Patriots: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans Saints: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

25. Minnesota Vikings: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle Seahawks: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

28. Baltimore Ravens: Josh Uche, LB, Michigan

29. Tennessee Titans: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

30. Green Bay Packers: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

31. San Francisco 49ers: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Damon Arnette, CB, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Bengals are likely to take Burrow, and the Washington Redskins are probably going to take Ohio State pass-rusher Chase Young. This leaves the Detroit Lions and the third overall pick as a pivot point in the early portion of the first round.

If a team like the Miami Dolphins or the Los Angeles Chargers wants to move up for a quarterback, this could be the spot to target. However, Detroit has made it fairly clear that it isn't looking to trade down for the sake of trading down.

"It takes two teams to do a trade," general manager Bob Quinn said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, "Like I said at the beginning, you can't just say, 'Hey, I'm gonna trade.' You need a trade partner."

In other words, a one-sided trade isn't going to happen.

Assuming the Lions stay put, it's difficult to see them passing on Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah. The 2019 All-American is the best cover corner in this year's draft class, and Detroit finished last season ranked last in passing yards allowed.

15. Denver Broncos: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The Denver Broncos have themselves a budding young receiver in Courtland Sutton. If they want to set up second-year quarterback Drew Lock for success, adding another premier wideout to the mix would be beneficial.

Denver does appear to be targeting a wideout early in the draft, and it may trade up to land one. According to Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller, both the Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons are looking to move up in Round 1.

"The Falcons for a cornerback or defensive tackle, and the Broncos for a wide receiver," Miller wrote.

With an early run on receivers already underway, Denver should be happy to snag LSU's Justin Jefferson in the middle of Round 1. Jefferson has a fine combination of size (6'1", 202 lbs) and speed (4.43-second 40). He also has plenty of production on his resume.

In 2019 alone, Jefferson racked up 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns on 111 receptions. Pairing him with Sutton would instantly give Lock one of the better receiving duos in the AFC West.

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Thanks to a series of trades, the Miami Dolphins are armed with three first-round selections. Their third, at No. 26, comes courtesy of the Houston Texans from the Laremy Tunsil deal. Don't be surprised if the Dolphins use that pick on a running back.

While Miami added Jordan Howard in free agency, they don't appear likely to head into the regular season with him as the every-down back. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the team has shown a lot of interest in Swift and the other top backs in this year's class:

"A Dolphins official has been telling people how much the team likes Georgia's D'Andre Swift, and Miami planned to bring him to team headquarters this month before the NFL banned such visits, according to a source with direct knowledge."



There's a strong chance that Miami turns to a rookie quarterback at some point in the 2020 season. Having a strong backfield would be one way to ease the pressure on the young signal-caller's shoulders. Pairing a runner like Swift with Howard would give the Dolphins the sort of high-end rushing attack it has lacked in recent years.