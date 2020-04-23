5 2020 NFL Draft Picks Who Would Be Huge Round 1 Mistakes

1 of 5

John Amis/Associated Press

Is it possible that quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts all go in the first round?

Well, The Draft Network's Trevor Sikkema caught wind of Hurts' first-round buzz. According to The Athletic's Vic Tafur, the Las Vegas Raiders locked eyes on the Oklahoma product after the NFL Scouting Combine:

"Speaking of the draft, there is growing buzz that the Raiders might draft a quarterback with their second first-round pick at No. 19. Utah State's Jordan Love is a possibility if the consensus fourth-best QB falls to No. 19, or the team could trade down from 19 and grab Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, whom the team is very high on."

Hurts commanded the huddle as the primary signal-caller for three teams that went to the College Football Playoffs—two of those squads appeared in the national title game. Some may call him a winner because of his success with prestigious programs, but let's take a closer look at his playmaking abilities.

We're at the beginning point of an evolution at quarterback. Mobile signal-callers are the new trend, with Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes leading the charge among players under 25 years old. Through four terms, Hurts ran for 3,274 yards and 43 touchdowns. He's a danger to defenses when using his legs.

However, the quarterback position still requires a consistent passer who sees the entire field. That's where Hurts' skill set falls short in the first-round discussion.

Despite Hurts throwing for 9,477 yards, 80 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in his career, he struggled in the College Football Playoffs against tougher competition. Bud Elliott of 247Sports tweeted out the quarterback's statistics through last season's Peach Bowl vs. LSU: "Jalen Hurts passing in the playoffs, including today: 42-91 (46%), 387 yards (4.5/attempt)."

In 2019, under center at Oklahoma, Hurts recorded 3,851 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions, but a skeptic may have valid questions about the level of competition he faced in the Big 12.

Before last season, Hurts hadn't eclipsed 2,780 passing yards or 23 touchdowns in a single term, and he posted those numbers as a freshman. The quarterback's production dropped during his sophomore campaign, and then he lost the starting job to Tua Tagovailoa before the 2018 season.

Hurts has athleticism in spades, which will likely boost his spot on big boards. On the other hand, he's still a question mark as a passer—a far more important aspect of the position.