Yankees Legend Derek Jeter Offers All-Star Jersey in All In Challenge Fundraiser

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter joined the All In Challenge on Saturday by offering his 2014 American League All-Star Game jersey up for auction:

"Look, there's a lot of people struggling out there to put food on the table," Jeter said (h/t Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated's Inside the Pinstripes). "Whether it's kids, the elderly, or our heroes on the front line, we all need to come together to help out as much as we can."

2014 marked Jeter's final season in the bigs. He fared well in that game, too, going 2-for-2 with a double and run scored from the leadoff spot.

"As a player, you understand what an honor it is to play in an All-Star Game so that's something that's pretty special to me," Jeter added. "I hope everyone out there comes up with some huge bids on all these items because the more money raised is more people that can be helped."

Fanatics launched the All In Challenge, the entire proceeds of which will serve Meals on Wheels, Feeding America, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund and World Central Kitchen.

More than $11 million has been raised as of April 18.

Jeter, who became a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Famer last season, joins a litany of athletes and celebrities who have put items and experiences up for auction to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

Others from the sports world who have donated items and/or experiences include Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, ex-NFL signal-callers Peyton and Eli Manning and Los Angeles Sparks forward and Turner Sports basketball analyst Candace Parker, among many others.