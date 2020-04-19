NFL Draft Projections 2020: Updated Order, Odds and 1st-Round Predictions

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow should be the first player to hear his name called during the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. After that, things become much less predictable.

Burrow, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who led the Tigers to a 15-0 season and the national championship, is set to become the new franchise quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals. It would come as a surprise if they decide to do anything other than select Burrow with the No. 1 pick.

The rest of college football's top players will find out their new NFL teams over the draft, which will wrap up Saturday.

Here's a mock for the full first round, followed by some draft-related odds and predictions.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, 1st Round

1. Cincinnati: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. N.Y. Giants: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

5. Miami: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

9. Jacksonville: C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida

10. Cleveland: Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama

11. N.Y. Jets: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

12. Las Vegas: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

13. San Francisco (via Indianapolis): CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

14. Tampa Bay: Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

15. Denver: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Atlanta: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas: K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, LSU

18. Miami (via Pittsburgh): Josh Jones, OT, Houston

19. Las Vegas (via Chicago): Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

20. Jacksonville (via L.A. Rams): Antoine Winfield Jr., S/CB, Minnesota

21. Philadelphia: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

22. Minnesota (via Buffalo): Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

23. New England: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State

24. New Orleans: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

25. Minnesota: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami (via Houston): D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

27. Seattle: Curtis Weaver, DE, Boise State

28. Baltimore: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

29. Tennessee: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

30. Green Bay: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

31. San Francisco: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

32. Kansas City: Cesar Ruiz, C/G, Michigan

NFL Draft Odds

Team to Draft Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

Chargers +175

Redskins +900

Jaguars +1,000

Lions +1,200

Raiders +1,400

Field +1,500

Patriots +2,200

Panthers +3,000

Bengals +5,000

Saints +5,000

Broncos +6,000

Buccaneers +12,500

Colts +12,500

Titans +25,000

Two teams seem like the top potential landing spots for Tagovailoa, and they own consecutive picks: the Miami Dolphins (No. 5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6).

There had been some rumors the Washington Redskins were considering Tagovailoa at No. 2, but it seems unlikely that's going to happen given they have Dwayne Haskins Jr. and Kyle Allen on their roster. It's most likely they will draft Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and leave Tagovailoa on the board.

The Detroit Lions (No. 3) and New York Giants (No. 4) are unlikely to be considering a quarterback with their top selections, so neither should draft Tagovailoa. It's possible one will trade their pick to a team hoping to add the former Alabama quarterback, but unless that happens, he should still be available at No. 5.

Miami will then need to decide whether it wants Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert to be its quarterback of the future. Whichever one it doesn't take will likely go to the Chargers.

Bet on the favorite here; it's unlikely the Dolphins pass over Tagovailoa when they are on the clock.

Player Selected No. 3 Overall

Jeff Okudah -125 (bet $125 to win $100)

Tua Tagovailoa +300

Justin Herbert +450

Chase Young +700

Isaiah Simmons +800

Field +1,200

Joe Burrow +15,000

The only chance that Burrow and Young have to be selected at No. 3 is if the Bengals and Redskins pass over them, which seems unlikely. They should be the first two players to be drafted this year.

After that, the decision should be a fairly simple one for the Lions. Ohio State's Jeff Okudah is the best cornerback in this year's draft class, and Detroit could use a boost in its secondary after trading Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason.

Okudah's best season at Ohio State came last year as a junior, as he had 35 tackles, three interceptions, nine pass deflections and two forced fumbles, all of which were career highs.

The only likely scenario in which Okudah isn't the No. 3 pick is if the Lions trade down. They could consider doing that if they get an interesting offer from a team that is looking to move up, potentially to secure Tagovailoa or Herbert. Still, Okudah is the safest bet unless more rumors start to pick up about a team trading picks with Detroit.

Will a WR Get Drafted in Top 10?

No -240

Yes +190

This year's class is filled with talented wide receivers, which may be one of the deepest positions. More than a handful are in consideration to be drafted in the first round, and there are a few who should make impacts as rookies.

However, the first wide receiver may not come off the board until after the first 10 picks of the night. It seems unlikely that any of the teams that own top-10 selections will draft receivers, as each has a more pressing need or will take a player who is too talented to pass over.

There's still a strong chance of several receivers being taken in the first half of the opening round, though, as the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 12), San Francisco 49ers (No. 13) and Denver Broncos (No. 15) could all consider addressing the position. It's also possible that one of those teams trades up into the top 10 in order to ensure they get the receiver they are targeting. That may be the only way a receiver is taken that early.

Former Alabama standouts Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb are among the best players in this year's class, and none of them should stay on the board for long. They just probably won't be picked until after the top 10.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Palace.