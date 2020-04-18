NHL, NHLPA Haven't Discussed Neutral Sites for 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The NHL and NHL Players' Association are exploring options for an altered Stanley Cup playoffs this summer, but specific neutral-site locations have not been discussed.

"Other than the general understanding that they're looking at all possibilities, which includes neutral sites—neutral being defined as a place that isn't a home base for an NHL team," NHLPA Executive Director Donald Fehr told ESPN's Emily Kaplan and Greg Wyshynski. "We haven't had those discussions yet."

Kaplan and Wyshynski added:

"Fehr said any decision about the future of the 2019-20 regular season and Stanley Cup playoffs is tied to an easing of restrictions on travel, essential business and mass gatherings. Given the inconsistency of the guidelines on those issues -- where even neighboring states have two different standards—Fehr said a 'green light' to restart the season will come from 'some combination' of local and federal government guidance."

The 2019-20 NHL season was suspended March 12 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

Cities and specific venues have made host pitches to the league, but NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly relayed a similarly uncertain sentiment to Kaplan and Wyshynski on April 10.

"We do have people putting together the comprehensive laundry list of what we would need from facilities and evaluating some facilities on some level," Daly told ESPN. "But I can't tell you we've even finished creating a list [of potential sites], much less narrowed it down."

Commissioner Gary Bettman joined NBC Sports' Mike Tirico for his Lunch Talk Live series on April 7 to discuss the state of the league:

Bettman said, in part:

"We want to be ready to go as soon as we get a green light, and the green light may not be crystal clear because there may still some places in the country where you can't play and other places where you can. We're looking at all options. Nothing's been ruled in, nothing's been ruled out, and it's largely going to be determined what we do by how much time there is because we have next season to focus on as well and the health of the country—and by the country I mean both Canada and the U.S. obviously."

Bettman confirmed Wednesday that the league is "probably going to be playing into the summer" if the season does resume, during an appearance with Fox Business Network (h/t Toronto Sun).

Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious diseases expert, said Wednesday that the only way sports can return soon in the United States is if games are played in empty stadiums.