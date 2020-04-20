Which MLB Team Has the Most Success Finding Late-Round Draft Steals?

0 of 14

We took a deep dive into draft history last week to figure out which teams have had the most success over the years with their first-round selections.

Now it's time for the other end of the spectrum and a look a which team has unearthed the most late-round draft steals.

First things first: No player drafted before the 10th round was considered a draft steal for the sake of this exercise.

From there, it was decided that any player chosen in the 10th round or later who produced at least 5 WAR during his career or is projected for at least 1 WAR in 2020 was considered a "hit" and added to a team's late-round hit list. All WAR totals were pulled from the Draft Finder pages at Baseball Reference, which were an invaluable resource throughout this exercise. Projections for 2020 refer to the Depth Charts projections at FanGraphs.

After we settled on what constituted a late-round steal, there was still the matter of balancing the value of a Hall of Famer against a middle reliever who happened to post 5.1 WAR in his career. To do that, a simple point system was used:

5.0-9.9 WAR: 0.5 points

0.5 points 10.0-19.9 WAR: 1.0 points

1.0 points 20.0-29.9 WAR: 2.0 points

2.0 points 30.0-39.9 WAR: 3.0 points...you get the idea.

Active players who have not yet surpassed 5.0 career WAR and who are projected for at least 1.0 WAR in 2020 were also worth 0.5 points.

We also needed to account for teams that have not taken part in all 55 years of the draft. To do that, a simple multiplier was used. For example, the Arizona Diamondbacks have 24 years of draft history, which gave them a multiplier of 2.3 (55/24). Their point total was simply multiplied by 2.3 to level the playing field with teams that have a full draft history.

Got all that? Let's get started.

