Which MLB Team Has the Most Success Finding Late-Round Draft Steals?April 20, 2020
- 5.0-9.9 WAR: 0.5 points
- 10.0-19.9 WAR: 1.0 points
- 20.0-29.9 WAR: 2.0 points
- 30.0-39.9 WAR: 3.0 points...you get the idea.
We took a deep dive into draft history last week to figure out which teams have had the most success over the years with their first-round selections.
Now it's time for the other end of the spectrum and a look a which team has unearthed the most late-round draft steals.
First things first: No player drafted before the 10th round was considered a draft steal for the sake of this exercise.
From there, it was decided that any player chosen in the 10th round or later who produced at least 5 WAR during his career or is projected for at least 1 WAR in 2020 was considered a "hit" and added to a team's late-round hit list. All WAR totals were pulled from the Draft Finder pages at Baseball Reference, which were an invaluable resource throughout this exercise. Projections for 2020 refer to the Depth Charts projections at FanGraphs.
After we settled on what constituted a late-round steal, there was still the matter of balancing the value of a Hall of Famer against a middle reliever who happened to post 5.1 WAR in his career. To do that, a simple point system was used:
Active players who have not yet surpassed 5.0 career WAR and who are projected for at least 1.0 WAR in 2020 were also worth 0.5 points.
We also needed to account for teams that have not taken part in all 55 years of the draft. To do that, a simple multiplier was used. For example, the Arizona Diamondbacks have 24 years of draft history, which gave them a multiplier of 2.3 (55/24). Their point total was simply multiplied by 2.3 to level the playing field with teams that have a full draft history.
Got all that? Let's get started.
For a full break down of each team's late-round hits, check out this spreadsheet.
Nos. 30-26
30. Miami Marlins—3.0 points (Two hits)
Top hits: OF Josh Willingham, (17th round, 18.9 WAR), RP A.J. Ramos (21st, 6.2)
Josh Willingham quietly won American League Silver Slugger honors as a member of the Minnesota Twins in 2012. He hit .260/.366/.524 for a 143 OPS+ with 35 home runs and 110 RBI.
29. Arizona Diamondbacks—10.4 points (Six hits)
Top hits: Adam Eaton (19th, 19.3), 2B Dan Uggla (11th, 18.2), 1B Lyle Overbay (18th, 16.3), 2B Junior Spivey (36th, 8.2), SP Josh Collmenter (15th, 7.3)
Remember Junior Spivey? In his first full season in the majors in 2002, he hit .301/.389/.476 with 56 extra-base hits on his way to a 3.9-WAR campaign and a spot on the National League All-Star team. Three years later, he appeared in his final MLB game.
28. Colorado Rockies—11.0 points (Five hits)
Top hits: IF Craig Counsell (11th, 22.4), OF Dexter Fowler (14th, 19.8), OF Juan Pierre (13th, 17.3), IF Clint Barmes (10th, 14.9), RP Scott Oberg (1.1 projected)
Clint Barmes had strong defensive metrics at second base (25 defensive runs saved) and shortstop (81 DRS) over his 13-year career. He also had a 23-homer season with the Rockies in 2009.
27. Baltimore Orioles—11.5 points (10 hits)
Top hits: OF Steve Finley (13th, 44.2), OF Al Bumbry (11th, 24.5), C Gregg Zaun (17th, 13.7), IF/OF Jerry Hairston Jr. (11th, 13.2), David Segui (18th, 10.4)
Steve Finley played in just 223 games with the Orioles before he was traded to the Houston Astros in a memorably lopsided deal. The trade also sent Curt Schilling and Pete Harnisch to Houston in exchange for slugger Glenn Davis.
26. Los Angeles Angels—12.0 points (11 hits)
Top hits: 2B Howie Kendrick (10th, 34.9), C/1B Mike Napoli (17th, 26.3), 2B Damion Easley (30th, 20.5), OF Chad Curtis (45th, 14.0), RP Scot Shields (38th, 12.1)
Scot Shields spent his entire 10-year career with the Angels, posting a 3.18 ERA with 21 saves and 155 holds in 491 appearances. He was worth more than 2.0 WAR in three different seasons, which is no small feat for a non-closing reliever.
Nos. 25-21
25. Seattle Mariners—12.4 points (10 hits)
Top hits: OF Raul Ibanez (36th, 20.9), SP Bud Black (17th, 20.9), SP Joel Pineiro (12th, 12.7), SP/RP Ryan Franklin (23rd, 11.5), RP Brian Fuentes (25th, 10.5)
Ryan Franklin began his career as a starter with the Mariners, averaging 31 starts and 201 innings while posting a 4.49 ERA from 2003 through 2005. However, he found the most success as a reliever, making an All-Star appearance as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals in 2009 when he had 38 saves and a 1.92 ERA.
24. San Diego Padres—13.2 points (13 hits)
Top hits: SP Jake Peavy (15th, 39.2), SS Jason Bartlett (13th, 18.4), SP Mike Caldwell (12th, 18.4), SP Eric Show (18th, 15.6), OF Gary Matthews Jr. (13th, 14.2)
Jake Peavy has the highest career WAR of any pitcher selected in the 1999 draft, edging out John Lackey (37.3), Josh Beckett (35.7), Barry Zito (31.9) and Ben Sheets (23.2). All four of those pitchers were selected within the first 68 picks while Peavy went No. 472 overall.
23. Cincinnati Reds—13.5 points (12 hits)
Top hits: OF Ken Griffey Sr. (29th, 34.5), RP Trevor Hoffman (11th, 28.0), OF Gary Redus (15th, 16.3), RP Jay Howell (31st, 15.0), 3B Ray Knight (10th, 13.3)
Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman was originally drafted as a shortstop in the 11th round of the 1989 draft. He moved to the mound in 1991 and posted a 1.89 ERA with 75 strikeouts in 47.2 innings between Single-A and Double-A. The rest is history.
22. Philadelphia Phillies—14.0 points (9 hits)
Top hits: 2B Ryne Sandberg (20th, 68.0), OF Marlon Byrd (10th, 25.8), C Darren Daulton (25th, 23.0), IF Nick Punto (21st, 15.4), RP Brad Ziegler (20th, 13.1)
Ryne Sandberg played just 13 games with the Phillies as a September call-up in 1981. That offseason, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs with veteran Larry Bowa for Ivan de Jesus, who went on to post 2.9 WAR in three seasons in Philadelphia.
21. Chicago Cubs—15.0 points (13 hits)
Top hits: 1B Mark Grace (24th, 46.4), OF Bill North (12th, 26.8), OF Oscar Gamble (16th, 22.9), SP Kyle Lohse (29th, 18.9), SP Ray Burris (17th, 15.9)
Along with 24th-round selection Mark Grace, the 1985 draft also featured three other standout first basemen in Will Clark (first round), Rafael Palmeiro (first round) and Tino Martinez (third round).
Nos. 20-16
20. Minnesota Twins—16.5 points (16 hits)
Top hits: 1B Kent Hrbek (17th, 38.6), C Rick Dempsey (15th, 25.1), 3B Corey Koskie (26th, 24.6), OF Steve Braun (10th, 17.4), OF Matt Lawton (13th, 15.1)
Only Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew hit more home runs in a Twins uniform than Kent Hrbek, who launched 293 long balls in his 14-year career.
19. Boston Red Sox—17.0 points (13 hits)
Top hits: OF Brady Anderson (10th, 35.0), OF Ben Oglivie (11th, 26.4), OF Josh Reddick (17th, 25.4), SP Bill Lee (22nd, 22.0), SS David Eckstein (19th, 20.9)
The Red Sox traded Brady Anderson and Curt Schilling to the Baltimore Orioles at the 1988 trade deadline in exchange for right-hander Mike Boddicker. To their credit, Boddicker went 7-3 with a 2.63 ERA in 14 starts following the trade to help Boston win an AL East title.
18. Washington Nationals—17.1 points (11 hits)
Top hits: OF Andre Dawson (11th, 64.8), 2B Mark Grudzielanek (11th, 26.5), OF Jason Bay (22nd, 24.7), IF Jamey Carroll (14th, 17.0), SP Kirk Rueter (18th, 16.3)
Only longtime Detroit Tigers second baseman Lou Whitaker (75.1) had more career WAR than Andre Dawson among all 1975 draft picks.
16(tie). Oakland Athletics—18.0 points (13 hits)
Top hits: C Gene Tenace (20th, 46.8), OF Jose Canseco (15th, 42.4), OF Dwayne Murphy (15th, 33.2), SP Rich Harden (17th, 17.7), 3B Scott Brosius (20th, 15.7)
Gene Tenace has the second-highest career WAR among catchers not currently in the Hall of Fame. He finished his 15-year career with a terrific .388 on-base percentage and 201 home runs.
16(tie). Atlanta Braves—18.0 points (13 hits)
Top hits: OF Brett Butler (23rd, 49.7), OF Dusty Baker (26th, 37.0), SP Kevin Millwood (11th, 29.8), OF Jermaine Dye (17th, 20.3), 2B Glenn Hubbard (20th, 19.2)
Brett Butler hit .338 with a .461 on-base percentage and 161 steals in 367 games in the minors, making his MLB debut two years after he was chosen in the 23rd round. The Braves traded him, along with future All-Star Brook Jacoby, to the Cleveland Indians in an ill-advised deal for Len Barker in 1983.
Nos. 15-11
15. Detroit Tigers—18.0 points (14 hits)
Top hits: SP John Smoltz (22nd, 69.0), C Chris Hoiles (19th, 23.5), OF Bobby Higginson (12th, 23.1), OF Matt Joyce (12th, 15.6), IF/OF Frank Catalanotto (10th, 14.5)
A young John Smoltz was famously traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for veteran Doyle Alexander in a 1987 August waiver deal. What is rarely mentioned is how good Alexander was immediately following that trade, going 9-0 with a 1.53 ERA in 11 starts to help Detroit capture a division title.
14. San Francisco Giants—18.0 points (15 hits)
Top hits: 1B/OF Jack Clark (13th, 53.1), OF Chili Davis (11th, 38.3), 3B Bill Mueller (15th, 23.9), RP Gary Lavelle (20th, 19.0), SP Ed Halicki (24th, 12.0)
Jack Clark spent the first 10 seasons of his 18-year career with the Giants, posting a 134 OPS+ with 163 home runs and 595 RBI for 30.7 WAR.
13. Milwaukee Brewers—19.3 points (16 hits)
Top hits: OF Lorenzo Cain (17th, 36.1), 3B Jeff Cirillo (11th, 34.5), 2B Jim Gantner (12th, 22.4), SP Jim Slaton (15th, 17.3), OF Darryl Hamilton (11th, 16.7)
Jim Gantner (99 OPS+, .295/.335/.369, 2.6 WAR) and Jim Slaton (10-6, 3.29 ERA, 117.2 IP, 1.6 WAR) were both key contributors for the Brewers team that won the AL pennant in 1982.
12. Chicago White Sox—20.5 points (17 hits)
Top hits: SP Mark Buehrle (38th, 59.1), OF Mike Cameron (18th, 46.7), SP Doug Drabek (11th, 29.2), 2B Randy Velarde (19th, 24.9), OF Chris Young (16th, 16.5)
Only No. 20 overall pick CC Sabathia (62.5) finished with more career WAR than Mark Buehrle among all pitchers chosen in the 1998 draft. The White Sox chose Buehrle 1,119 picks later.
11. Tampa Bay Rays—20.7 points (7 hits)
Top hits: SP James Shields (16th, 31.0), OF Kevin Kiermaier (31st, 25.7), OF Desmond Jennings (10th, 13.5), SP Jason Hammel (10th, 12.8), C John Jaso (12th, 10.8)
James Shields wound up being the prize of the 2000 draft for the Rays, who selected highly touted outfielder Rocco Baldelli with the No. 6 overall pick.
10. New York Mets
- In the first MLB draft ever in 1965, 99 pitchers were chosen before Nolan Ryan went No. 295 overall. He made his big league debut the following September at the age of 19 and went on to have a legendary 27-year career.
- Jason Isringhausen was part of the vaunted "Generation K" in the New York Mets farm system, along with Bill Pulsipher and Paul Wilson. While all three failed to live up to lofty expectations as starters, Isringhausen eventually developed into an All-Star closer, tallying 300 career saves.
- Seth Lugo is the only player to ever reach the big leagues after being drafted out of Centenary College of Louisiana. That school's mascot? The Gentlemen.
Points: 22.0 (14 hits)
10-plus WAR: SP Nolan Ryan (12th, 81.3), OF Lenny Dykstra (13th, 42.5), SP Steve Renko (24th, 23.6), 2B Daniel Murphy (13th, 20.8), RP Jason Isringhausen (44th, 13.0), 1B/OF John Milner (14th, 12.5)
5-plus WAR: SP/RP Collin McHugh (18th, 8.8), 2B Jeff McNeil (12th, 7.9), RP Seth Lugo (34th, 7.2), SP Buzz Capra (27th, 7.0), RP Neil Allen (11th, 6.9), 1B Brian Daubach (17th, 6.3), SP Dillon Gee (21st, 5.9), RP Scott Sauerbeck (23rd, 5.1)
Notes
9. Toronto Blue Jays
- Jeff Kent played 65 games for the eventual World Series champion Blue Jays in 1992 before he was part of the trade package used to acquire ace David Cone from the New York Mets in August.
- The Blue Jays selected Orlando Hudson with the No. 1,280 overall pick in the 1997 draft. Of all the players chosen ahead of him, only Tim Hudson (57.9), Lance Berkman (52.0), Cliff Lee (43.2), Troy Glaus (38.1) finished with more career WAR.
- Yan Gomes became the first Brazilian-born player in MLB history when he debuted with the Blue Jays on May 17, 2012. He's since been joined by Andre Rienzo (2013), Paulo Orlando (2015), Luiz Gohara (2017) and Thyago Vieira (2017).
Points: 22.8 (12 hits)
10-plus WAR: 2B Jeff Kent (20th, 55.4), 2B Orlando Hudson (43rd, 30.9), SP Woody Williams (28th, 30.2), OF Kevin Pillar (32nd, 15.3), C Yan Gomes (10th, 13.4), SS Alex Gonzalez (13th, 11.2), OF Reed Johnson (17th, 10.6)
5-plus WAR: IF/OF Ryan Freel (10th, 8.8), RP Brandon Lyon (14th, 6.3), IF Ryan Roberts (18th, 5.8), OF Jay Gibbons (14th, 5.5)
Projected 1-plus WAR: C Danny Jansen (16th. 1.9)
Notes
8. Kansas City Royals
- Only Kevin Appier (47.1) has more career WAR among Royals pitchers than Bret Saberhagen, who went 110-78 with a 3.21 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 1,660.1 innings over eight seasons. He also took home AL Cy Young twice (1985 and 1989) during his time with the team.
- Jeff Conine played just 37 games with the Royals before he was chosen by the Florida Marlins with the No. 22 pick in the 1992 expansion draft. He finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 1993 and was an NL All-Star in 1994 and 1995.
- The fact that Jarrod Dyson has carved out a 10-year career after going 1,475th overall in the 2006 draft is incredible. His 250 career steals rank seventh among active players.
Points: 23.1 (16 hits)
10-plus WAR: SP Bret Saberhagen (19th, 58.9), 3B Kevin Seitzer (11th, 28.9), 1B Mike Sweeney (10th, 24.8), SP Paul Splittorff (25th, 22.9), 3B Joe Randa (11th, 21.4), OF Jeff Conine (58th, 19.5), OF Jarrod Dyson (50th, 15.5), OF Al Cowens (75th, 15.2), RP Greg Holland (10th, 11.7), SP Jose Rosado (12th, 10.2)
5-plus WAR: DH Ken Phelps (15th, 9.4), RP Mark Littell (12th, 6.5), RP Kiko Calero (27th, 6.2), RP Mike Magnate (11th, 5.5), SP Glendon Rusch (17th, 5.2), SP Greg Hibbard (16th, 5.2)
Notes
7. Houston Astros
- The worst trade in Astros history might be the deal that sent a young Kenny Lofton to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Willie Blair and Ed Taubensee prior to the 1992 season. Can you imagine a lineup with him and Craig Biggio setting the table ahead of Jeff Bagwell?
- No pitcher in the 1996 draft finished with more career WAR than Roy Oswalt. Interestingly enough, No. 2 on that list is fellow 23rd-round pick Ted Lilly (27.1), while 29th-round pick Kyle Lohse (18.9) is fifth. It was a weird year for pitching selections.
- The Astros traded Johnny Ray to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Phil Garner in 1981. It was the rare deal that worked out well for both sides.
Points: 24.0 (13 hits)
10-plus WAR: OF Kenny Lofton (17th, 68.4), SP Roy Oswalt (23rd, 50.0), SP Ken Forsch (18th, 26.0), OF J.D. Martinez (20th, 24.2), 2B Johnny Ray (12th, 24.2), SP Darryl Kile (30th, 20.2), SP Wade Miller (20th, 14.6), SS Julio Lugo (43rd, 13.5), OF Matt Easler (14th, 13.0)
5-plus WAR: RP Joe Sambito (17th, 8.7), OF Ramon Laureano (16th, 5.9), SP John Halama (23rd, 5.6)
Projected 1-plus WAR: SP/RP Josh James (34th, 1.8)
Notes
6. New York Yankees
- Andy Pettitte (22nd round) and Jorge Posada (24th) were part of the same 1990 draft class, which also produced Carl Everett (first round), Ricky Ledee (16th round) and Shane Spencer (28th round).
- The Yankees knew what they had in Bob Tewksbury, who went 9-5 with a 3.31 ERA in 130.1 innings as a rookie in 1986. Nevertheless, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs the following summer for veteran Steve Trout, who posted a 6.60 ERA over 46.1 innings in pinstripes.
- The decision to trade Caleb Smith looks like a big mistake. The left-hander was sent to the Miami Marlins along with first baseman Garrett Cooper in exchange for right-hander Michael King and international bonus money during the 2017-18 offseason. King, 24, is the No. 13 prospect in the Yankees system to open the year.
Points: 25.5 (16 hits)
10-plus WAR: SP Andy Pettitte (22nd, 60.2), C Jorge Posada (24th, 42.7), 1B Don Mattingly (19th, 42.4), 3B Mike Lowell (20th, 24.9), SP Bob Tewksbury (19th, 20.8), SP Doc Medich (30th, 19.6), C Brad Ausmus (48th, 16.5), RP David Robertson (17th, 15.8), SP Jim Deshaies (21st, 11.9)
5-plus WAR: SP Scott Kamieniecki (14th, 9.0), RP Jim Corsi (25th, 8.0), RP Mike DeJean (24th, 6.6), OF Gerald Williams (14th, 6.5), RP David Phelps (14th, 5.8), OF Deion Sanders (30th, 5.5)
Projected 1-plus WAR: SP Caleb Smith (14th, 2.4)
Notes
5. Cleveland Indians
- Brian Giles (248) and Richie Sexson (248) went on to hit a combined 496 home runs after they were traded away early in their respective careers. Then again, offense was never an issue for those Indians teams of the late 1990s and early 2000s, and both players were dealt for prospective pitching help.
- A five-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner, Buddy Bell has the fourth-highest career WAR among third basemen who are not in the Hall of Fame. Adrian Beltre (93.6) and Scott Rolen (70.1) could both get there in the years to come, while Graig Nettles (68.0) is also at the mercy of the Veterans Committee.
- During the same 2016 draft in which Zach Plesac was chosen in the 12th round, the Indians also selected Aaron Civale (third round) and Shane Bieber (fourth round). That's not a bad haul on the pitching side of things, based on the early returns.
Points: 26.5 (17 hits)
10-plus WAR: 1B Jim Thome (13th, 72.9), 3B Buddy Bell (16th, 66.3), OF Brian Giles (17th, 51.1), 1B Richie Sexson (24th, 18.0), C Ron Hassey (18th, 14.7), OF John Lowenstein (18th, 10.0)
5-plus WAR: OF Ryan Church (14th, 9.1), RP Cody Allen (23rd, 8.4), RP David Riske (56th, 7.4), C Roberto Perez (33rd, 7.4), IF John McDonald (12th, 6.4), C Tom Lampkin (11th, 6.2), SP Dave Mlicki (17th, 6.1), 2B Jack Brohamer (34th, 5.6), SP Josh Tomlin (19th, 5.4), RP Tony Sipp (45th, 5.1)
Projected 1-plus WAR: SP Zach Plesac (12th, 1.0)
Notes
4. Pittsburgh Pirates
- Dave Parker turned in two of the best offensive seasons in recent Pirates history in 1977 (145 OPS+, .338/.398/.531, 21 HR, 88 RBI) and 1978 (166 OPS+, .334/.394/.585, 30 HR, 117 RBI). He won the NL batting title both years and took home NL MVP honors in '78.
- After three seasons and 3.1 WAR with the Pirates, Freddie Patek was traded to the Kansas City Royals in a six-player deal prior to the 1971 season. He would spend nine seasons as the Royals' starting shortstop, earning three All-Star selections while posting 20.5 WAR.
- John Smiley went 20-8 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 129 strikeouts over 207.2 innings in 1991 to finish third in NL Cy Young voting. That offseason, the Pirates sold high and traded him to the Minnesota Twins for Denny Neagle and Midre Cummings.
Points: 26.5 (22 hits)
10-plus WAR: OF Dave Parker (14th, 40.1), OF Jose Bautista (20th, 36.7), SS Freddie Patek (22nd, 24.1), SP Rick Honeycutt (17th, 21.6), SP Rick Reed (26th, 21.0), SP John Smiley (12th, 20.0), RP Gene Garber (20th, 16.7), C Milt May (11th, 16.5), SP Bruce Kison (14th, 15.1), SP Dave Dravecky (21st, 13.8), SP/RP Zach Duke (20th, 12.2), OF Rajai Davis (38th, 11.9), 3B Vance Law (39th, 10.7)
5-plus WAR: RP Mike Gonzalez (30th, 7.7), SP Bob Moose (18th, 7.6), RP Joe Beimel (18th, 7.0), OF Nyjer Morgan (33rd, 6.8), OF Nate McLouth (25th, 6.5), SP Randy Tomlin (18th, 6.3), IF/OF Rob Mackowiak (56th, 5.6), RP Stan Belinda (10th, 5.3), RP Brian Shouse (13th, 5.2)
Notes
3. Los Angeles Dodgers
- If not for the fact that then-Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda and a man named Vince Piazza were childhood friends, the latter's son, Mike Piazza, might never have gotten a shot in professional baseball. The Dodgers threw him a bone in the 62nd round of the 1988 draft and moved the JUCO slugger from first base to catcher. Now, he's a Hall of Famer.
- With Paul Lo Duca (25th round in 1993), Russell Martin (17th round in 2002) and A.J. Ellis (18th round in 2003) also chosen in the later rounds, the Dodgers have shown a real knack for finding late-round catching talent.
- Dave Stewart spent time with the Dodgers, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies before he was released on May 9, 1986. He signed with the Oakland Athletics a few weeks later and went 9-5 with a 3.74 ERA in 149.1 innings the rest of the way en route to emerging as one of the best pitchers in baseball.
Points: 27.0 (18 hits)
10-plus WAR: C Mike Piazza (62nd, 59.6), SP Orel Hershiser (17th, 56.0), C Russell Martin (17th, 38.8), SP Ted Lilly (23rd, 27.1), SP Dave Stewart (16th, 26.5), 2B Eric Young (43rd, 18.8), C Paul Lo Duca (25th, 17.9), 2B Ted Sizemore (15th, 16.1), RP Jeff Nelson (22nd, 14.7), OF Mitch Webster (23rd, 14.4), OF Joc Pederson (11th, 10.9), 1B Greg Brock (13th, 10.0)
5-plus WAR: C A.J. Ellis (18th, 9.4), SP Nathan Eovaldi (11th, 8.9), RP Darren Holmes (16th, 7.3), 2B Jack Perconte (16th, 6.0), IF Billy Grabarkewitz (12th, 5.8), RP Pedro Feliciano (31st, 5.7)
Notes
2. Texas Rangers
- The Rangers had the most late-round hits of any team with 28 but fell just short of the top spot based on our points system.
- Kenny Rogers was used primarily as a reliever over the first four seasons of his career, even leading the AL in appearances (81) during the 1992 season. Despite not becoming a full-time starter until his age-28 season, he went on to win 219 games over a 20-year career, with 133 coming in a Rangers uniform.
- Derek Holland was actually part of the 10-plus-WAR group after eight seasons with the Rangers, but he's been worth minus-0.6 WAR in the three seasons since he departed in free agency.
Points: 35.0 (28 hits)
10-plus WAR: 2B Ian Kinsler (17th, 55.2), SP Kenny Rogers (39th, 50.5), 1B Mike Hargrove (25th, 30.4), DH Travis Hafner (31st, 24.8), OF Rusty Greer (10th, 22.4), C Mike Stanley (16th, 20.9), SS Rey Sanchez (13th, 20.6), 1B Pete O'Brien (15th, 19.2), SP Tanner Roark (25th, 19.1), SP Doug Davis (10th, 18.4), SS Rich Aurilia (24th, 18.2), RP Robb Nen (32nd, 15.0), SP Walt Terrell (33rd, 10.7), OF Billy Sample (10th, 10.5)
5-plus WAR: OF Craig Gentry (10th, 9.6), SP Derek Holland (25th, 9.1), 1B Mitch Moreland (17th, 9.1), RP Dave Schmidt (26th, 8.8), SP Scott Feldman (30th, 7.9), RP Gene Nelson (30th, 7.3), C John Wockenfuss (42nd, 7.1), 2B Jeff Frye (30th, 7.1), SP Ed Lynch (22nd, 6.5), RP Alex Claudio (27th, 6.0), SP Jerad Eickhoff (15th, 5.8), RP Danny Patterson (47th, 5.4), RP Steve Foucault (43rd, 5.4), RP Keone Kela (12th, 5.3)
Notes
1. St. Louis Cardinals
- With the greatest late-round hit in baseball history gracing their hit column in the form of future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols, it should come as no surprise that the Cardinals staked a claim to the No. 1 spot in these rankings.
- Bob Forsch had a quietly excellent 15-year career with the Cardinals, going 163-127 with a 3.67 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 2,658.2 innings. His older brother, Ken, also made good as a late-round pick, posting 27.0 WAR as an 18th-round selection by the Houston Astros in 1968.
- Jason Motte and Matt Adams were both originally drafted as catchers. Adams eventually moved to first base, where he has become a powerful left-handed bat, while Motte found success in the bullpen and led the NL in saves (42) in 2012.
Points: 37.5 (18 hits)
10-plus WAR: 1B Albert Pujols (13th, 100.8), 1B Keith Hernandez (42nd, 60.3), 2B Placido Polanco (19th, 41.9), SP John Denny (29th, 32.2), 3B Matt Carpenter (13th, 28.3), SP Bob Forsch (26th, 24.6), SP/RP Jeff Fassero (22nd, 23.7), OF Bake McBride (37th, 22.7), OF Tommy Pham (16th, 14.7), OF Vince Coleman (10th, 12.5), SP Jaime Garcia (22nd, 10.9)
5-plus WAR: SP Danny Cox (13th, 9.3), RP Luke Gregerson (28th, 6.4), OF Jim Dwyer (11th, 6.1), 1B Matt Adams (23rd, 5.3), SP Eric Rasmussen (32nd, 5.0), RP Jason Motte (19th, 5.0)
Projected 1-plus WAR: 1B Luke Voit (22nd, 1.5)
Notes
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.