Which MLB Team Has Hit on the Most 1st-Round Draft Picks?April 13, 2020
Which MLB Team Has Hit on the Most 1st-Round Draft Picks?
- 10-plus Career WAR: All WAR totals were pulled from the Draft Finder pages at Baseball Reference, which were an invaluable resource throughout this exercise. Any player with at least 10 WAR in his playing career qualified as a hit for the team that drafted him.
- 2-plus WAR Projected for 2020: WAR projections for 2020 were pulled from the Depth Charts projections at FanGraphs, which are a combination of ZiPS and Steamer with expected playing time taken into account. This allowed for the inclusion of promising young players who have yet to hit the 10-WAR mark.
- Top 100 Prospect in 2019 or 2020: Prospect rankings refer to the Baseball America Top 100 preseason list for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. This is the most volatile category as the prospect landscape changes dramatically from year to year, but current top-tier prospects deserved to be included in this conversation, as well. Using the 2019 list allowed for the inclusion of guys like Nick Senzel and Kyle Tucker who have bright futures but have exhausted their rookie statuses.
The question was simple: Which MLB team has hit on the most first-round picks?
Finding an answer was decidedly more difficult.
The first step was deciding what constitutes a "hit" for the sake of this conversation. In the end, we settled on players who fell into one of the following three categories:
From there, it was simply a matter of dividing the number of hits by the number of total first-round picks, and teams were then ranked by their hit percentage over the years.
For a full breakdown of each team's hits, check out this spreadsheet.
Let's get to it.
Nos. 30-26
30. Cleveland Indians—14.3 percent (10/70)
Top hits: OF Manny Ramirez (69.3 WAR), SP CC Sabathia (62.5), SP Greg Swindell (30.5), SS Francisco Lindor (27.6), SP Charles Nagy (24.8)
Manny Ramirez (No. 13 in 1991) and CC Sabathia (No. 20 in 1998) were both selected outside the top 10 picks in their respective draft classes.
29. New York Yankees—15.5 percent (9/58)
Top hits: SS Derek Jeter (71.3), C Thurman Munson (46.0), OF Carl Everett (20.5), SP Scott McGregor (20.2), OF Aaron Judge (19.1)
The Yankees failed to sign both Mark Prior (No. 43 in 1998) and Gerrit Cole (No. 28 in 2008) as high-profile prep prospects.
28. San Diego Padres—16.9 percent (13/77)
Top hits: OF Dave Winfield (64.2), 1B Derrek Lee (34.6), SP Andy Benes (31.5), OF Kevin McReynolds (30.1), OF Shane Mack (21.6)
Joey Hamilton (No. 8 in 1991), Derrek Lee (No. 14 in 1993) and Dustin Hermanson (No. 3 in 1994) gave the Padres three straight first-round hits in the early 1990s.
27. Colorado Rockies—17.5 percent (7/40)
Top hits: 1B Todd Helton (61.8), Troy Tulowitzki (44.5), SS Trevor Story (18.6), SP Jake Westbrook (13.1), SP Kyle Freeland (10.6)
Todd Helton finished with the second-highest career WAR of any first-round pick from the 1995 draft, trailing only Roy Halladay (64.2). He went No. 8 overall, while Halladay was the No. 17 pick.
26. Pittsburgh Pirates—17.9 percent (12/67)
Top hits: OF Barry Bonds (162.8), OF Andrew McCutchen (44.8), C Jason Kendall (41.7), 3B Richie Hebner (33.0), SP Gerrit Cole (23.9)
Five teams passed on Barry Bonds in 1985. While B.J. Surhoff (34.4 WAR), Will Clark (56.5 WAR), Bobby Witt (14.6 WAR) and Barry Larkin (70.5 WAR) all had solid MLB careers, the Chicago White Sox completely whiffed on catcher Kurt Brown, who never reached the majors, at No. 5 overall.
Nos. 25-21
25. San Francisco Giants—18.7 percent (14/75)
Top hits: 1B Will Clark (56.5), 3B Matt Williams (46.6), C Buster Posey (41.8), SP Madison Bumgarner (36.8), OF Gary Matthews (30.4)
Will Clark (No. 2 in 1985) and Matt Williams (No. 3 in 1986) were selected in consecutive draft classes. The pair hit a combined 662 career home runs and made 11 All-Star teams.
23(tie). Chicago White Sox—19.2 percent (14/73)
Top hits: 1B Frank Thomas (73.8), 3B Robin Ventura (56.1), SP Chris Sale (45.3), DH Harold Baines (38.7), SP Gio Gonzalez (28.8)
Gio Gonzalez (No. 38 in 2004) was the only hit for the White Sox during the 2000s. Memorable misses include Joe Borchard (No. 12 in 2000), Josh Fields (No. 18 in 2004) and Gordon Beckham (No. 8 in 2008).
23(tie). Washington Nationals—19.2 percent (14/73)
Top hits: 3B Ryan Zimmerman (38.5), 3B Tim Wallach (38.5), SP Stephen Strasburg (33.5), OF Bryce Harper (31.8), 3B Anthony Rendon (29.1)
A shoulder injury during his junior season at Rice University caused Anthony Rendon to slip to No. 6 overall in the 2011 draft. He has the highest career WAR of any first-round pick from that season, edging out No. 1 overall pick Gerrit Cole (23.9), among others.
20(tie). Atlanta Braves—19.4 percent (13/67)
Top hits: 3B Chipper Jones (85.3), OF Dale Murphy (46.5), SP Adam Wainwright (40.5), OF Jason Heyward (36.9), 3B Bob Horner (21.9)
The Braves have had the No. 1 overall pick twice in franchise history, and they hit both times with Hall of Famer Chipper Jones and 1978 National League Rookie of the Year Bob Horner.
20(tie). Chicago Cubs—19.4 percent (13/67)
Top hits: 1B Rafael Palmeiro (71.9), 3B Josh Donaldson (41.0), SP Kerry Wood (27.6), 3B Kris Bryant (23.9), SP Jon Garland (22.5)
Despite their gaudy career WAR totals, Rafael Palmeiro, Josh Donaldson and Jon Garland contributed just 2.9 WAR in a Cubs uniform, and all of that came from Palmeiro.
Nos. 20-16
20(tie). Los Angeles Dodgers—19.4 percent (13/67)
Top hits: SP Clayton Kershaw (67.9), SP Bob Welch (43.7), SP Rick Rhoden (35.4), SP Rick Sutcliffe (33.9), 1B Paul Konerko (28.0)
Rising stars Walker Buehler (No. 24 in 2015), Gavin Lux (No. 20 in 2016) and Will Smith (No. 32 in 2016) were all selected late in the first round of their respective draft classes.
19. Toronto Blue Jays—19.4 percent (14/72)
Top hits: SP Roy Halladay (64.2), OF Shawn Green (34.7), SP Chris Carpenter (34.2), OF Vernon Wells (28.6), OF Lloyd Moseby (27.5)
In an extremely weak 1991 first-round crop that included just 10 hits, Shawn Green checks in second in career WAR, between fellow outfielders Manny Ramirez (69.3) and Cliff Floyd (25.9).
18. Minnesota Twins—19.5 percent (15/77)
Top hits: C Joe Mauer (55.3), OF Torii Hunter (50.7), 2B Chuck Knoblauch (44.6), SS Jay Bell (37.2), OF Denard Span (28.1)
After whiffing on Adam Johnson with the No. 2 overall pick in 2000, the Twins hit on Joe Mauer (No. 1 in 2001) and Denard Span (No. 20 in 2002) in back-to-back drafts.
17. Texas Rangers—20.0 percent (15/75)
Top hits: SP Kevin Brown (67.8), 1B Mark Teixeira (50.6), 1B Carlos Pena (25.5), SP R.A. Dickey (23.7), SP Joe Coleman (23.3)
Kevin Brown leads all 1986 first-round picks in career WAR, edging out slugger Gary Sheffield (60.5) for the top spot. He deserved more than just 2.1 percent of the vote in his one and only year on the Hall of Fame ballot.
16. Kansas City Royals—20.3 percent (14/69)
Top hits: SP Zack Greinke (71.0), OF Johnny Damon (56.3), SP Kevin Appier (54.5), OF Willie Wilson (46.1), OF Alex Gordon (35.0)
The Royals had four first-round picks during the 2018 draft, selecting four college pitchers in Brady Singer (No. 18), Jackson Kowar (No. 33), Daniel Lynch (No. 34) and Kris Bubic (No. 40). Their development will go a long way in determining how quickly they can return to relevance.
Nos. 15-11
15. Detroit Tigers—21.0 percent (13/62)
Top hits: SP Justin Verlander (71.6), C Lance Parrish (39.5), OF Kirk Gibson (38.4), 3B Travis Fryman (34.4), SP Rick Porcello (19.8)
The San Diego Padres would no doubt love a mulligan on selecting Matt Bush (2.6 WAR) over Justin Verlander with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 draft. The 2019 American League Cy Young winner has more than double the career WAR of the next-highest first-round pick (Jered Weaver, 34.6) from that class.
14. Los Angeles Angels—21.2 percent (14/66)
Top hits: OF Mike Trout (72.8), SP Frank Tanana (57.2), 3B Troy Glaus (38.1), SP Jered Weaver (34.6), 1B/OF Darin Erstad (32.3)
Hitting on Darin Erstad (No. 1 in 1995) and Troy Glaus (No. 3 in 1997) helped pave the way for the Angels to win a World Series title in 2002. The duo combined for 10.7 WAR that season.
13. Philadelphia Phillies—21.4 percent (12/56)
Top hits: 2B Chase Utley (64.4), SP Cole Hamels (59.5), OF Lonnie Smith (38.5), OF Greg Luzinski (26.3), C John Stearns (19.4)
Pat Burrell (No. 1 in 1998), Brett Myers (No. 12 in 1999), Chase Utley (No. 15 in 2000), Gavin Floyd (No. 4 in 2001) and Cole Hamels (No. 17 in 2002) gave the Phillies five straight hits.
12. New York Mets—22.1 percent (15/68)
Top hits: SP Dwight Gooden (53.0), 3B David Wright (49.2), OF Darryl Strawberry (42.2), SP Jon Matlack (39.4), SP Scott Kazmir (22.6)
The Mets have had the No. 1 overall pick five different times. Darryl Strawberry was an obvious hit, but Steven Chilcott (1966), Tim Foli (1968), Shawn Abner (1984) and Paul Wilson (1994) combined for just 6.4 WAR, with Chilcott never even reaching the majors.
11. Boston Red Sox—22.1 percent (17/77)
Top hits: SP Roger Clemens (139.2), OF Jim Rice (47.7), Nomar Garciaparra (44.3), SP Bruce Hurst (34.1), OF Jacoby Ellsbury (31.0)
Twenty-eight players were chosen in the first round of the 1983 draft. No. 19 overall pick Roger Clemens finished his career with 139.2 WAR. The other 27 players were worth a combined 56.4 WAR, and that includes 26.0 WAR from No. 1 overall pick Tim Belcher, who didn't sign with the Minnesota Twins.
10. Miami Marlins
- The Marlins hit on the first pick in franchise history when they selected catcher Charles Johnson out of the University of Miami at No. 28 overall in 1992. He won four Gold Glove Awards and made two All-Star teams while spending seven of his 12 seasons with the Marlins.
- First baseman Adrian Gonzalez—the No. 1 overall pick in 2000—was traded before he made his MLB debut in a deal to acquire closer Ugueth Urbina from the Texas Rangers. Urbina helped the team win a World Series title in 2003, while Gonzalez went on to hit 317 home runs in a 15-year career.
- Despite their solid hit rate, the Marlins have also had some high-profile misses over the years, including Josh Booty (No. 5 in 1994), Jaime Jones (No. 6 in 1995), Kyle Skipworth (No. 6 in 2008) and Tyler Kolek (No. 2 in 2014).
Hit Rate: 22.2 percent (8/36)
10-plus Career WAR (6): 1B Adrian Gonzalez (43.6), SP Josh Beckett (35.7), OF Christian Yelich (31.8), C Charles Johnson (22.6), OF Mark Kotsay (21.4), SP Jose Fernandez (14.2)
2-plus Projected WAR (1): SP Andrew Heaney (2.9)
Top 100 Prospects (1): OF JJ Bleday (No. 46 in '20)
Notes
9. Cincinnati Reds
- Shortstop Barry Larkin spent all 19 of his MLB seasons with the Reds, racking up 12 All-Star appearances, nine Silver Slugger Awards, three Gold Glove Awards and 1995 NL MVP.
- Gary Nolan was an underrated part of the "Big Red Machine" and the Opening Day starter during the 1976 season. He won 110 games and posted a 3.02 ERA (119 ERA+) in 10 seasons with the Reds.
- The Reds clearly made the wrong choice trading Yasmani Grandal and holding onto Devin Mesoraco. Both players were top prospects in the farm system when Grandal was shipped to the San Diego Padres along with three other players for right-hander Mat Latos prior to the 2012 season.
Hit Rate: 22.4 percent (15/67)
10-plus Career WAR (10): SS Barry Larkin (70.5), SP Gary Nolan (25.9), 3B Todd Frazier (24.5), OF Jay Bruce (19.6), OF Bernie Carbo (18.4), SP Don Gullett (18.2), C Yasmani Grandal (17.2), SP Mike Leake (16.9), OF Austin Kearns (13.0), C Dan Wilson (13.0)
Top 100 Prospects (5): OF Taylor Trammell (No. 73 in '20), SP Hunter Greene (No. 76 in '20), SP Nick Lodolo (No. 77 in '20), SS Jeter Downs (No. 86 in '20), IF Nick Senzel (No. 10 in '19)
Notes
7(tie). Tampa Bay Rays
- The Rays had a top-10 pick every year from 1999 to 2008, including the No. 1 overall pick four different times. They hit on five of those selections, highlighted by Evan Longoria (No. 3 in 2006) and David Price (No. 1 in 2007), but missed badly on Delmon Young (No. 1 in 2003) and Tim Beckham (No. 1 in 2008).
- Giving up on Josh Hamilton too soon stands as one of the biggest blunders in franchise history for the Rays. He was left unprotected in the 2006 Rule 5 draft and was selected by the Chicago Cubs, who promptly sold him to the Cincinnati Reds. Four seasons later, he was AL MVP.
- Despite their solid placement in these rankings, Blake Snell is the only player the Rays have hit on at the MLB level since David Price. Top prospects Brendan McKay (No. 4 in 2017), Matthew Liberatore (No. 16 in 2018) and Shane McClanahan (No. 31 in 2018) will look to buck that trend.
Hit Rate: 22.5 percent (9/40)
10-plus Career WAR (6): 3B Evan Longoria (56.0), SP David Price (39.4), OF Josh Hamilton (28.2), OF Melvin Upton Jr. (16.8), SP Blake Snell (10.3), OF Rocco Baldelli (10.2)
Top 100 Prospects (3): SP/DH Brendan McKay (No. 14 in '20), SP Matthew Liberatore (No. 42 in '20), SP Shane McClanahan (No. 83 in '20)
Notes
7(tie). Arizona Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks didn't hit on a first-round pick until they took Carlos Quentin with the No. 29 overall pick in 2003, and he didn't find MLB success until after he was traded to the Chicago White Sox in one of the more lopsided trades in franchise history.
- Speaking of lopsided trades, the decision to flip Max Scherzer in a three-team trade with the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees that brought back Ian Kennedy and Edwin Jackson is also a tough one to swallow.
- While he never quite developed into the bona fide superstar many expected him to become, Justin Upton was still a solid No. 1 overall pick in 2005. He made two All-Star teams and tallied 13.7 WAR in his six seasons with the D-backs, and he has added two more All-Star selections in seven years since, slugging 298 home runs in his career.
Hit Rate: 22.5 percent (9/40)
10-plus Career WAR (7): SP Max Scherzer (60.1), OF Justin Upton (34.4), OF A.J. Pollock (19.2), SS Stephen Drew (15.9), SP Trevor Bauer (14.8), SP Wade Miley (10.8), OF Carlos Quentin (10.5)
Top 100 Prospects (2): OF Corbin Carroll (No. 90 in '20), SP Touki Toussaint (No. 53 in '19)
Notes
6. Oakland Athletics
- The A's selected outfielder Rick Monday with the No. 1 overall pick in the first-ever MLB draft in 1965, and he went on to hit 241 home runs and make two All-Star teams in a solid 19-year career.
- Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 1966 draft. By 1968, he was an everyday player in the majors. He hit 254 home runs and made six All-Star teams in nine seasons with the A's to kick off his career, winning AL MVP in 1973.
- During the infamous Moneyball draft in 2002, the Athletics had seven of the first 39 picks. The only hits from that group were Nick Swisher (No. 16) and Joe Blanton (No. 24), while Mark Teahen (No. 39, 2.6 WAR) had a respectable seven-year career.
Hit Rate: 23.5 percent (19/81)
10-plus Career WAR (18): OF Reggie Jackson (74.0), 1B Mark McGwire (62.2), OF Chet Lemon (55.6), 3B Eric Chavez (38.3), OF Rick Monday (33.1), SP Barry Zito (31.9), SP Mike Morgan (26.2), OF Nick Swisher (21.5), SP Mark Mulder (20.0), 3B Matt Chapman (19.8), SP Sonny Gray (18.1), SS Walt Weiss (16.5), RP Huston Street (14.5), 1B Matt Olson (12.2), SP Joe Blanton (11.9), OF Dan Ford (11.8), SS Addison Russell (10.7), SS Cliff Pennington (10.0)
Top 100 Prospects (1): SP A.J. Puk (No. 21 in '20)
Notes
5. Houston Astros
- Craig Biggio was selected No. 22 overall in the 1987 draft, the same year that Ken Griffey Jr. went No. 1 overall. Griffey is the only player from that first-round class with more career WAR than Biggio, who racked up 3,060 hits in 20 seasons on his way to the Hall of Fame.
- Despite whiffing on Mark Appel (No. 1 in 2013) and failing to sign Brady Aiken (No. 1 in 2014), the Astros were still able to build a World Series winner. They chose Alex Bregman with the pick they received for failing to come to terms with Aiken, so that helped cushion the blow.
- One of the most electric pitchers in MLB history, J.R. Richard was the No. 2 overall selection in the 1969 draft. He edged out Gorman Thomas (19.8), Don Gullett (18.2) and Jeff Burroughs (17.8) for more career WAR among that year's first-round crop.
Hit Rate: 23.9 percent (16/67)
10-plus Career WAR (12): C/2B Craig Biggio (65.5), 1B/OF Lance Berkman (52.0), RP Billy Wagner (27.7), SP Floyd Bannister (26.4), OF George Springer (25.4), 1B John Mayberry (25.0), SS Carlos Correa (24.5), 3B Alex Bregman (22.4), SP J.R. Richard (22.2), 3B Phil Nevin (15.9), C Jason Castro (12.1), RP Todd Jones (10.3)
2-plus Projected WAR (2): SP Lance McCullers Jr. (3.0), SP Mike Foltynewicz (2.0)
Top 100 Prospects (2): SP Forrest Whitley (No. 25 in '20), OF Kyle Tucker (No. 12 in '19)
Notes
4. Baltimore Orioles
- In a 1990 draft class that included 10 first-round hits, Mike Mussina (82.8) and Chipper Jones (85.3) were the clear standouts. While Jones was the No. 1 overall pick, 18 teams passed on Mussina before he was finally selected at No. 20 overall.
- Among 2010 MLB draft standouts, it will be interesting to see who finishes with more career WAR between Bryce Harper (No. 1 overall, 31.8) and Manny Machado (No. 3 overall, 36.7). For now, they are both chasing Chris Sale (45.3) for the top spot among first-round picks.
- Outfielder Nick Markakis has the most WAR (34.2) of any first-round pick from an admittedly weak 2003 draft class. The No. 2 player on that list? Adam Jones (32.5), who was taken No. 37 overall by the Seattle Mariners but did most of his damage in an Orioles uniform.
Hit Rate: 25.0 percent (17/68)
10-plus Career WAR (12): SP Mike Mussina (82.8), 2B Bobby Grich (71.1), 3B Manny Machado (36.7), OF Nick Markakis (34.2), 2B Brian Roberts (29.5), OF Jayson Werth (29.2), SP Ben McDonald (20.8), C Matt Wieters (18.2), SP Pete Harnisch (17.9), 2B Rich Dauer (14.4), RP Gregg Olson (12.8), SP Kevin Gausman (10.0)
2-plus Projected WAR (1): SP Dylan Bundy (2.2)
Top 100 Prospects (4): C Adley Rutschman (No. 5 in '20), SP Grayson Rodriguez (No. 35 in '20), SP DL Hall (No. 47 in '20), 1B Ryan Mountcastle (No. 90 in '19)
Notes
3. St. Louis Cardinals
- No team has had more first-round picks over the years than the 84 made by the Cardinals, so the fact that they check in at No. 3 on this list with such a large sample size is impressive.
- Among their notable hits, J.D. Drew and Garry Templeton were eventually used to acquire Adam Wainwright and Ozzie Smith, respectively, in two of the better trades in franchise history.
- Ted Simmons was finally elected to the Hall of Fame by the Veteran's Committee earlier this year. His 50.3 WAR ranks ninth all-time among catchers, and everyone ahead of him on that list is also in the Hall of Fame.
Hit Rate: 27.4 percent (23/84)
10-plus Career WAR (17): C Ted Simmons (50.3), OF J.D. Drew (44.9), OF Andy Van Slyke (41.3), OF Brian Jordan (32.9), SS Garry Templeton (27.9), SP Lance Lynn (21.9), C Terry Kennedy (21.6), 2B Adam Kennedy (20.9), SP Matt Morris (20.4), OF Colby Rasmus (20.2), 1B Leon Durham (16.3), 2B Kolten Wong (15.6), 1B Dmitri Young (12.2), 2B Luis Alicea (12.0), SP Joe Magrane (12.0), RP Adam Ottavino (10.9), RP Todd Worrell (10.9)
2-plus Projected WAR (3): SP Jack Flaherty (4.5), SP Marco Gonzales (2.5), SP Luke Weaver (2.0)
Top 100 Prospects (3): OF Dylan Carlson (No. 10 in '20), 3B Nolan Gorman (No. 55 in '20), SP Dakota Hudson (No. 74 in '19)
Notes
2. Milwaukee Brewers
- The Hall of Fame tandem of Robin Yount (No. 3 in 1973) and Paul Molitor (No. 3 in 1977) were selected just four years apart with a trio of whiffs between them. The two perennial All-Star went on to combine for 6,461 career hits.
- The top pick in the 1985 draft, B.J. Surhoff is the only No. 1 overall selection in Brewers history. He hit .282/.332/.413 with 188 home runs and 1,153 RBI during an underrated 19-year career that included just one All-Star appearance.
- The Brewers are the only team without a Top 100 prospect heading into the 2020 season, and outside of rising star Keston Hiura, their recent draft history has been poor at best. That speaks volumes to just how good they were at hitting on first-round picks in the decades prior.
Hit Rate: 30.2 percent (19/63)
10-plus Career WAR (17): SS/CF Robin Yount (77.3), 3B/DH Paul Molitor (75.7), OF Gary Sheffield (60.5), OF Ryan Braun (46.8), C Darrell Porter (40.9), C/OF B.J. Surhoff (34.4), 1B Prince Fielder (23.8), SP Ben Sheets (23.2), OF Geoff Jenkins (21.9), OF Gorman Thomas (19.8), RP Dan Plesac (16.9), SP Cal Eldred (15.6), 3B Brett Lawrie (15.6), SP Jake Odorizzi (12.6), 2B Rickie Weeks (11.5), OF Mitch Haniger (10.5), IF Bill Spiers (10.2)
2-plus Projected WAR (2): 2B Keston Hiura (2.5), OF Trent Grisham (2.1)
Notes
1. Seattle Mariners
- The Mariners had a terrific run during the 1980s, hitting on Mike Moore (No. 1 in 1981), Spike Owen (No. 6 in 1982), Bill Swift (No. 2 in 1984), Ken Griffey Jr. (No. 1 in 1987) and Tino Martinez (No. 14 in 1988).
- They also selected Alex Rodriguez (No. 1 in 1993), Jason Varitek (No. 14 in 1994), Jose Cruz (No. 3 in 1995) and Gil Meche (No. 22 in 1996) with consecutive first-round selections during the 1990s.
- With two all-time greats and an abundance of impact players behind them, it's not surprising to see the Mariners claim the No. 1 spot.
Hit Rate: 33.3 percent (16/48)
10-plus Career WAR (14): SS/3B Alex Rodriguez (117.5), OF Ken Griffey Jr. (83.8), OF Adam Jones (32.5), 1B Tino Martinez (29.0), SP Mike Moore (27.9), OF Dave Henderson (27.6), C Jason Varitek (24.2), SP Bill Swift (20.7), OF Jose Cruz (19.6), SP Gil Meche (16.8), RP Matt Thornton (13.4), SS Spike Owen (12.5), SP/RP Brandon Morrow (11.2), SP Shawn Estes (10.4)
Top 100 Prospects (2): 1B Evan White (No. 54 in '20), SP Logan Gilbert (No. 59 in '20)
Notes
All stats, WAR totals and draft information courtesy of Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.