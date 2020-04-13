Which MLB Team Has Hit on the Most 1st-Round Draft Picks?

0 of 14

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

The question was simple: Which MLB team has hit on the most first-round picks?

Finding an answer was decidedly more difficult.

The first step was deciding what constitutes a "hit" for the sake of this conversation. In the end, we settled on players who fell into one of the following three categories:

10-plus Career WAR: All WAR totals were pulled from the Draft Finder pages at Baseball Reference, which were an invaluable resource throughout this exercise. Any player with at least 10 WAR in his playing career qualified as a hit for the team that drafted him.

2-plus WAR Projected for 2020: WAR projections for 2020 were pulled from the Depth Charts projections at FanGraphs, which are a combination of ZiPS and Steamer with expected playing time taken into account. This allowed for the inclusion of promising young players who have yet to hit the 10-WAR mark.

Top 100 Prospect in 2019 or 2020: Prospect rankings refer to the Baseball America Top 100 preseason list for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. This is the most volatile category as the prospect landscape changes dramatically from year to year, but current top-tier prospects deserved to be included in this conversation, as well. Using the 2019 list allowed for the inclusion of guys like Nick Senzel and Kyle Tucker who have bright futures but have exhausted their rookie statuses.

From there, it was simply a matter of dividing the number of hits by the number of total first-round picks, and teams were then ranked by their hit percentage over the years.

For a full breakdown of each team's hits, check out this spreadsheet.

Let's get to it.