CeeDee Lamb Taken by Raiders in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 18, 2020

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs through drills during Pro Day for NFL football scouts and coaches in Norman, Okla., Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

CeeDee Lamb is heading to the Las Vegas Raiders with the 12th pick in the B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft. 

The speedy wideout from Oklahoma is one of the most coveted offensive weapons this year's event, with Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranking him the 13th-best player in the 2020 class and the No. 3 player at his position.

Voting to determine the pick was conducted on the B/R app.

Lamb ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine in February after recording 62 receptions for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns with the Sooners in 2019 for an average of 21.4 yards per catch. 

NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to Chad Johnson and expects him to become a top-level threat in the NFL right away:

"Lamb uses speed and separation quickness to dominate competition in a scheme that frequently created open throws in space. His routes will need to become more efficient and crisp to beat man-to-man coverage against NFL size and speed, but his ball skills and explosiveness with the ball in his hand should allow teams to scheme him into explosive opportunities right away. Lamb has the potential to play any of the three receiver positions as a pro and should benefit greatly from the NFL's continued movement toward college-style passing attacks."

The 6'2", 198-pound rookie joins an offense that already possesses running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Darren Waller and wideouts Hunter Renfrow, Nelson Agholor and Tyrell Williams.        

