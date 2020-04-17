Report: Projected Top-10 Pick Mekhi Becton Had Drug Test Flagged at NFL Combine

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Former Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who is considered a potential top-10 pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which begins Thursday, was flagged for a drug test at this year's NFL Scouting Combine, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

Per terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, Stage 1 of the NFL's intervention program involves an evaluation from a treatment team, a treatment plan and potential further testing.

The program's period is 60 days, and should no other problems arise, the player will "assume the same status as players who have never been referred to the Intervention Program," per Rapoport.

According to Bob McGinn of The Athletic, one scout said the 6'7", 364-pound Becton has "the highest ceiling" among offensive linemen.

Scouts and analysts have generally presented Becton as a future superstar if all goes well, with Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com one of his biggest supporters:

"Becton is a massive left tackle prospect with a similar size/skill set to former first-rounder Bryant McKinnie. In pass protection, he has surprisingly nimble feet and uses his length to steer defenders. Even when he fails to land his punch, he can absorb rushers with his girth.

"He needs to improve his awareness versus games up front. He is a dominating run defender and collects knockdowns by the bunches. He latches on and uses his upper-body strength to torque and toss. He isn't as effective when working in space. Overall, Becton has areas to improve -- mainly balance and awareness -- but he is a rare athlete at this size and his upside is through the roof."

Jeremiah ranked Becton seventh overall on his latest big board. Becton is 18th on Matt Miller of Bleacher Report's big board.

There's also the possibility that Becton finds himself in the top five, perhaps to an offensive tackle-needy team like the New York Giants.

Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus has Becton going there at No. 4.

"Size and speed have been tenets of Dave Gettleman's team-building strategy in his tenure as general manager. No one has more of the former in this draft than Becton, and after running a 5.1-second 40-yard dash, he's got some of the latter as well."

This year's draft will be held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Becton is one of 58 prospects expected to participate, per NFL.com.