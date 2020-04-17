Derrick Brown Taken by Panthers in B/R User 2020 NFL Mock Draft

AJ Mast/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers addressed as many of their immediate offensive needs in free agency, which made going after defensive help with the No. 7 pick an easy call for voters in the 2020 B/R NFL mock draft.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown out of Auburn was the consensus choice with the seventh overall selection.

Voting to determine the pick was conducted on the B/R app.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Brown ranked as the eighth-best prospect overall, naming him the top interior defensive lineman in his class and a surefire fit in a 4-3 scheme.

The former Tiger racked up 33 solo tackles in 2019 with four sacks and two forced fumbles. At 6'5", 326 pounds, he's a towering presence up front who will force quarterbacks to maneuver around him.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to Kris Jenkins, who starred for Carolina in the 2000s, at the NFL Scouting Combine and noted his ability to punish his opponents at the line of scrimmage:

Defensive tackle with rare combination of size and disruptive traits who frequently bludgeoned inferior competition across from him. Brown's snap quickness allows him to take muddy running lanes by re-setting the line of scrimmage. He has the ability to power into gaps, but he really shines when he drops his anchor to stall double-teams or punch, press and prey on runners as a two-gapper. Brown's upright rush style means he might be more of a pressure rusher than a sack-man, but he should keep improving as a rusher with more dedication to the craft. He could become a high-impact starter early in his career with an All-Pro ceiling and good starter floor.

That type of framework would fit well with defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who has already suggested he'll throw multiple schemes out on the field this year as he transitions from coaching college to the pros.

With quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Christian McCaffrey and wideout DJ Moore all locked in, the No. 7 pick is perfectly suited to take a swing on defense, and the B/R users chose as much of a can't-miss prospect up front as this year's class offers.