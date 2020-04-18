NFL Rumors: Latest Odell Beckham Jr., Andy Dalton, 2020 NFL Draft Trade Buzz

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The NFL draft gets underway Thursday, meaning we are in prime rumor season.

From "anonymous scout" takes to superstars getting healthy, the rumors are flying fast and furious. Every year we hear chatter that ends up being true, outrageous rumors that turn out to be forum fodder and buzz of which we'll never really know the validity.

There's plenty to sort out as we move closer to the draft, but not all of it is directly related to the event. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. once again finds himself involved in the rumor mill.

Andy Dalton is tangentially related to the draft. With his Cincinnati Bengals in position to make LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow the No. 1 pick, his time with the franchise is in question. In a saturated quarterback market, whether a team will be interested in the veteran is another focal point of the rumor mill.

Browns Do Not Have Beckham on the Block

In the midst of NFL silly season, speculation concerning a trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns involving Beckham cropped up. However, it would appear that's one rumor that isn't getting legs.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports "chased the trade talk" and reported that no discussions have taken place between the franchises. He also added the Browns "do not have Beckham on the block."

Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta echoed that sentiment.

"I will just say it was completely false," DePodesta told reporters. "It is frustrating a little bit, obviously. I think it is pretty clear what we are trying to build at this point."

The Vikings are in need of a receiver. After dealing Stefon Diggs for a first-round selection, Dalvin Cook is the team's top receiver. Adam Thielen put up 418 yards on the season.

The Browns traded for OBJ last offseason. The wideout spent the first five seasons of his career with the New York Giants, whose GM, David Gettleman, sent Beckham to Cleveland a few months after telling the media, "We didn't sign him to trade him, if that's what you're asking."

Beckham's first season in Cleveland yielded mixed results. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark while catching 74 of his 133 targets. The Browns, however, went 6-10 and head coach Freddie Kitchens was fired.

Former Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski has taken the helm in Cleveland. After Diggs' experience in Minnesota, it will be interesting to track Beckham's relationship with the Browns moving forward, even if he isn't on the block.

Jaguars Interested in Andy Dalton

Jameis Winston and Cam Newton still don't have homes for the 2020 season. That's as good an indicator as any that, for once, the NFL isn't starved for quarterbacks.

Usually, a veteran passer is guaranteed to generate interest. It isn't often the majority of the league's teams are happy with their quarterbacks. So with Andy Dalton potentially the next big name to hit the market, it's worth wondering whether anyone will want the vet.

Dalton is entering the final year of a contract that is set to pay him $17.7 million, but the Bengals are presumably going to start Burrow if they make him the No. 1 pick in the draft. That would leave Dalton without a starting job at best and looking for a new team at worst.

It does appear there will be interest in him, though.

Michael Silver of NFL.com reported the Jacksonville Jaguars would be interested in bringing in Dalton "if the price is right." Silver also noted that Dalton's former offensive coordinator, Jay Gruden, now holds the same position with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville appears set to proceed with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. The Washington State product finished his rookie campaign with 3,271 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 starts. Dalton would provide a veteran presence and a stable backup for the team.

Joshua Dobbs is the only other quarterback on the roster, and he has 12 career pass attempts.

Dalton was the Bengals' quarterback for their only two wins this season but was benched midseason as the franchise tried to find out what it had in Ryan Finley for three games. When it turned out he wasn't ready, the team turned to Dalton once again.

Jacksonville is one of the few places that would give Dalton an opportunity to become the starter. If Minshew doesn't repeat his success from his rookie season, the team figures to be in the market for a quarterback next season, when Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields are expected to enter the draft.

Denver Looking to Trade Up, Targeting a Wide Receiver

Draft-day trades are one of the best things about the event. With teams looking to add the star they covet and some teams just looking to get more bites at the apple, some of the league's most intriguing transactions take place.

And the rumors regarding which teams are looking to move up or move down are already formulating. While it seems like it's usually reports of teams looking to move back, the Denver Broncos look like they are trying to move up.

Michael Lombardi of The Athletic reported the club is wanting to get in front of the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders to get their pick of the receivers in the class.

This draft figures to be loaded at the position, but Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs III are the consensus best players at wideout. The Raiders and Jets are two teams with needs at receiver.

Lombardi is the second person to report that the Browns would be looking to trade back. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added that they could be looking to trade back and draft tackle Ezra Cleveland out of Boise State.

This flies in the face of conventional wisdom. Drafting at No. 10, the Browns are in position to select one of the top four tackles. Mekhi Becton, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas and Jedrick Wills are projected to be early picks, so trading back and missing out on them when they have a definite need at left tackle would be a draft-day surprise.