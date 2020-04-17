Roger Goodell Says NFL Plans to Release 2020 League Schedule by May 9

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

Commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell, speaks during a news conference on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Miami after the Kansas City Chiefs win the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell remains committed to having the 2020 schedule released by May 9. 

Appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, Goodell said the league is "working toward" staying on a normal schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic: 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

