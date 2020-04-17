Jalen Hurts 'a 3rd-Teamer' Despite 2020 Draft Buzz, Says NFL Scout

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

At least one NFL scout reportedly views Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts as a third-string player heading into the 2020 NFL draft.

"The thing he did in that SEC Championship Game, when he got benched and came in off the bench and won the game, might be one of the greatest moments in sports," the scout told The Athletic's Bob McGinn. "He can run, he's a great kid and he's tough. He's a winner. I just think he's a packaged quarterback. You've got to put certain plays in for him. He's a third-teamer for me."

Hurts replaced fellow 2020 draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered a high ankle sprain during the 2018 SEC title game and helped Alabama score two touchdowns in the final six minutes against Georgia.

He hit wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, a potential top-10 pick in this year's draft, for a 10-yard touchdown pass and scored on a 15-yard TD run with 1:04 left in the fourth quarter as the Tide erased a 28-14 deficit to score a 35-28 victory over the Bulldogs.

Hurts transferred to the Sooners for 2019 after Tagovailoa was locked in as Bama's starter.

The 21-year-old Houston native completed 69.7 percent of his throws for 3,851 yards with 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 14 games for OU. He added 1,298 rushing yards and 20 scores on the ground and even recorded a receiving TD.

Another scout told McGinn there are intriguing aspects about Hurts' skill set, but he just doesn't forecast the 6'1", 222-pounder as a long-term franchise quarterback:

"You love the makeup and the intelligence. On tape, he's just not a natural quarterback. He's mechanical, one read. Can make plays with his legs. Accuracy was the question mark. At the combine he was amazing with his accuracy, especially on those post-corners and deep routes. But I just don't see a starting talent as far as the quick process and making plays with your arm in the pocket or on the move that you need to be a consistent, winning starter. But you want him on your team."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Hurts as the No. 50 overall prospect in the 2020 class in his latest big board with an overall grade of 85. He placed the Oklahoma star fifth among QBs behind LSU's Joe Burrow, Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love.

It's unlikely he'll be a Week 1 starter in the NFL. His dual-threat ability should ensure he eventually gets a chance to prove himself as a first-team signal-caller, though.