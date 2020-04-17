GM Dave Gettleman: Giants Will Seriously Consider Trading Back in NFL Draft

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2020

New York Giants senior vice president & general manager Dave Gettleman speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is open to the idea of trading back from No. 4 in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Gettleman said he will seriously consider trading back for the right offer. Gettleman also said the Giants are "still discussing" what to do with their pick.

The Giants finished just 4-12 last season, but with the No. 4 overall pick, quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley in place, there is plenty of reason for optimism in 2020 and beyond.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young are widely expected to go No. 1 and 2 overall, respectively, to the Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Redskins. Things could start to get interesting with the Detroit Lions at No. 3, however.

Like Gettleman, Lions general manager Bob Quinn is open to trading down, as he told reporters Friday that he has held discussions to do so, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The two strongest candidates to trade up are likely the Miami Dolphins from No. 5 and Los Angeles Chargers from No. 6. Both need a quarterback, and it is possible that they could try to beat the other to the punch depending on whether they want Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert.

Miami is best equipped to move up since it owns 14 draft picks, including three first-rounders and two second-round selections.

Video Play Button

The Giants' biggest needs on paper appear to be offensive tackle, pass-rusher and linebacker. If New York stays at No. 4, then some of the top options at those positions could include Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Simmons may not be there if the Giants trade down to fifth or sixth, but Wills likely will be. The Giants could also trade down even further in an attempt to land an edge player such as LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos or Iowa's A.J. Epenesa.

Aside from the Dolphins or Chargers, the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9 or the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12 could look to trade up if they covet Tagovailoa or Herbert.

The Giants could still land a quality prospect at that spot, as all of the aforementioned pass-rushers will likely be available. Wills or fellow offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs or Mekhi Becton could be in the mix as well.

Gettleman is in a good spot ahead of the Dolphins and Chargers, and his pick figures to be highly sought after provided one of those teams is unable to strike a deal with the Lions at No. 3.

The Giants have some young talent, but they also have a lot of holes to fill on both sides of the ball, so trading down could be an attractive option leading up to the first round of the draft on April 23.

