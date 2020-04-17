Lions GM Bob Quinn Has Discussed Trades for No. 3 Pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn told reporters Friday that he has had discussions about trading the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Quinn added that those talks will continue leading up to the draft on April 23.

The Lions are in an advantageous position since they could stay put and take a defensive stud like Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, or they could trade down with a team looking to move up for a quarterback such as Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert.

The Lions have significant needs on both sides of the ball, so trading down and acquiring a treasure trove of draft picks may be attractive to Quinn and the rest of the front office.

There had been some speculation earlier in the draft process that the Lions would consider taking a quarterback like Tagovailoa at No. 3 and moving on from veteran Matthew Stafford, but that talk has seemingly cooled considerably.

Provided the Lions are happy to move forward with Stafford, a trade down with the Miami Dolphins at No. 5 or Los Angeles Chargers at No. 6 would make plenty of sense.

Both the Dolphins and Chargers have a major need under center, so it stands to reason they will explore the feasibility of trading up in order to secure the signal-caller they most covet.

In that scenario, it is possible that one of Okudah or Simmons could still fall to the Lions, which would be a massive bonus for the organization.

An offensive tackle like Alabama's Jedrick Wills or a defensive tackle like Auburn's Derrick Brown could also be in the running for Detroit since it needs help along both lines.

The Lions already have nine picks in this year's draft, including two in the third round, but picking up an extra second to trade down would send their draft capital through the roof.

Miami owns a remarkable 14 picks, including three in the first round and two in the second, so the Lions could well add one of those second-rounders, move down two spots and still land one of the prospects they were targeting all along.

There is no guarantee that such a deal will come to fruition since the Dolphins could stay at five and be fine with selecting either Tagovailoa or Herbert, but the Lions stand to benefit if Miami wants to be aggressive and target a specific quarterback.