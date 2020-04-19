Ranking the NFL's 5 Most Likely Players to Hold Out of the 2020 Season

0 of 5

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Welcome to the NFL's holdout season.

While the draft commands the top headlines, several star players are set to sit out in hopes of landing a new deal. This is especially notable during a unique offseason in which the NFL could delay or carve up the summer process in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, the league and players' association have already agreed to a voluntary virtual offseason period.

Disgruntled stars, players vastly outperforming contracts and more headline the list of potential holdouts going into 2020. Some holdouts will get a player paid, as Ezekiel Elliott's did. Others, like Melvin Gordon's, won't, as technicalities such as accrued seasons or lost staring contests backfire.

We've ranked the top five most likely holdout candidates in 2020 based on performance relative to contract, positional importance and more—as well as the chance the star has of forcing a team's hand.

