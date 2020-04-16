Akim Aliu on Bill Peters' KHL Coaching Contract: 'I Believe in Second Chances'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Bill Peters has found his way back into professional hockey after being named the head coach of the KHL's Yekaterinburg Avtomobilist.

The former Calgary Flames coach resigned in November after former Chicago Blackhawks prospect Akim Aliu revealed that Peters used racial slurs when the two were with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs. Now the coach is back on the bench in Russia's top league, and Aliu has no issue with it.

In a tweet on Thursday, Aliu shared his thoughts about Peters' new gig.

"Hockey is for all," Aliu wrote. "I believe in second chances for everyone, that we can all find forgiveness in our heart, and that real positive change is coming if we continue to push forward together. I don't resent a man for finding work, but I will fight to make sure those same opportunities are available to everyone, on and off the ice, regardless of race or ethnicity."

Even though he didn't disapprove of Peters' getting another opportunity to coach, Aliu said he's still "looking forward" to the outcome of the NHL's investigation into Peters' actions.

Aliu went public with allegations against Peters in a series of tweets in November following allegations that former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock had verbally abused players throughout his time in the NHL. The former IceHog said Peters would use derogatory language toward him. On November 26, the league announced it would investigate, stating that "the behavior that has been alleged is repugnant and unacceptable."

In joining Avtomobilist, Peters reunites with former NHL All-Star Pavel Datsyuk, who played in Detroit when Peters was an assistant on Babcock's staff there.

Aliu, meanwhile, most recently played with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL in 2018-19.