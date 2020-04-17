NFL Rumors: Latest on O.J.Howard Trade Buzz, Browns' NFL Draft Plans and More

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

With the 2020 NFL draft scheduled to kick off in less than one week—the first round is set to begin on Thursday—speculation is at an all-time high. According to the latest rumors, the draft-day movement could include one standout pass-catcher.

According to Ryan Hannable of WEEI, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard could be on the move:

"I [got] a phone call -- from somebody in the league who said, 'Look, I don't think Howard's going to be on the (Buccaneers this season). They're trying to trade him,'" he said. "They wanted a second-round pick for him at the trading deadline (that) no one would give them. Howard's got a great name, but I think there's an instinctive issue going on. I think he's going to be available. It would not surprise me if he was traded on draft day or the day before."

Howard, originally selected in the first round of the 2017 draft, has spent his entire three-year pro career with the Buccaneers. He caught 34 passes for 459 yards and one touchdown in 2019.

The 25-year-old is expected to be one of the top targets for new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Tampa is currently scheduled to select 14th overall in the draft.

The Cleveland Browns are scheduled to pick four spots earlier—10th overall—but they may already be in the process of moving down.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Cleveland has its sights set on trading down and taking Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland:

Cleveland would fill a major need for the Browns, who parted with left tackle Greg Robinson this offseason.

Robinson was arrested on felony drug charges but was already on his way out of Cleveland beforehand, according to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

One team that could be interested in moving up on the opening night of the draft is the Atlanta Falcons. According to Rapoport, they have already looked into the possibility of moving up from the 16th pick in the first round:

According to Rapoport, other teams also believe that Atlanta could be on the move.

If the Falcons and the Browns were to swap picks, it wouldn't be the first time. Back in the 2011 draft, Atlanta gave up first-, second- and fourth-round picks, along with 2012 first- and fourth-round picks in 2012 to get the No. 6 pick and the rights to wideout Julio Jones.

Jones has gone on to make seven Pro Bowls with the Falcons.