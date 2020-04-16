Buccaneers' Chris Godwin 'Very Surprised' Jameis Winston Remains Free Agent

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let 2015 No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston walk in free agency after signing Tom Brady to a two-year deal last month, and the 26-year-old quarterback remains unsigned.

At least one person thought Winston would have a new home by now.

"Honestly, I'm very surprised," Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin told reporters during a Thursday conference call (h/t Pro Football Talk). "Like I said, these are weird times right now, and so I think that may be part of it, but I'm very surprised just because I think it's evident that the talent is there for Jameis. And, in my opinion, I think you'd be hard-pressed to find 32 quarterbacks better than him. I'm surprised, but I'm confident that he'll land somewhere, and I know that he's a tough enough guy that he'll be ready whenever his opportunity comes."

Winston has been hard at work while he waits for his next contract:

However, the belief is that the Florida State product will have to take a backup job:

Tampa head coach Bruce Arians told CBS Sports Network's Tiki and Tierney on March 26 that being a backup is the best thing for Winston in the short-term:

"I think, for him, it's to get into somewhere as a backup right now," Arians said. "It looks like all the starting jobs are done. Get in somewhere where he can sit, learn a system, [for] maybe a year for an older person and take over. Or get in competition with a younger guy because he is a super-talented and a super-hard-working guy."

Winston was a statistical anomaly last season, leading the league in passing attempts (626), passing yards (5,109) and interceptions (30)—all career-most marks.

Godwin was Winston's leading receiver with 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns on 86 catches for the 7-9 Bucs. Tampa has not made the postseason in 12 years and will try to rectify that with Brady under center, while Winston will presumably be more motivated than ever to prove his worth as a starting NFL quarterback.