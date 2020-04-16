2020 NFL Draft Rumors: Jets, Raiders Expected to Start Run on WRs

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) sets up against Mississippi during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL draft is loaded at wide receiver, with talent to be had well into the second and perhaps even third day of the event. 

The question is when that talent will start coming off the board. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the run on receivers likely will begin when the New York Jets select at No. 11 or the Las Vegas Raiders pick at No. 12:

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Redoing NFL’s No. 1 Picks

    @MikeTanier alters NFL history by reimagining every No. 1 overall pick from the last decade 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Redoing NFL’s No. 1 Picks

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    OBJ-Vikings Rumor Was Bogus

    Cleveland and Minnesota have had no discussions about an Odell trade despite NY radio rumor (multiple reports)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    OBJ-Vikings Rumor Was Bogus

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Jason Kelce Fakes Retirement

    Eagles OL announces on IG he's retiring—'from arm wrestling'—to prepare for 2020 NFL season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jason Kelce Fakes Retirement

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFC Coach: Burrow Is 'High-Risk Guy' for No. 1 Pick

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFC Coach: Burrow Is 'High-Risk Guy' for No. 1 Pick

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report