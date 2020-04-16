Athletics' Webster Garrison Breathing on His Own for 1st Time After COVID-19

Jason O. Watson/Getty Images

Webster Garrison, a minor league manager in the Oakland Athletics system, is breathing on his own for the first time since being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Nikki Trudeaux, Garrison's fiancee, wrote on Twitter that he is "off the ventilator" and is "breathing 100% on his own and his oxygen saturation level is at 100%."

On March 27, Trudeaux wrote on Instagram that she and Webster tested positive for the virus, and she was unable to be by his side when he was admitted to the hospital and placed on a ventilator.

The A's didn't officially identify Webster, but said in a statement last month that a member of their minor league coaching staff tested positive for the coronavirus:

"We want to extend our sincerest thoughts and prayers to our colleague for a speedy recovery. We are committed to providing him and his family with support and care. Every person on our team plays a critical role to our success and we look forward to his return to the field when he is healthy.

"During this pandemic, the health and safety of our players, employees, and community is our top priority. We are in this together and will get through this together. We are following MLB suggested protocols, CDC guidelines, and local public health recommendations for care. Finally, out of respect for this individual's privacy, at this time, we will not comment further regarding his situation."

Garrison's MLB career lasted five games with the A's during the 1996 season. He has had a successful transition into coaching, spending the past 21 years with the organization as a coach or manager in the minors.

Last season, Garrison managed Oakland's High-A affiliate in Stockton.