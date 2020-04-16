Tom Brady Says on IG He Hasn't Forgotten 6 QBs Were Drafted Ahead of Him in 2000

Tom Brady Says on IG He Hasn't Forgotten 6 QBs Were Drafted Ahead of Him in 2000April 16, 2020
Back in 2000, now-legendary quarterback Tom Brady was selected in the sixth round (No. 199 overall) of the NFL draft.
The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer has completely overwritten that part of his career by winning an all-time high six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, but he has not forgotten the six quarterbacks that were drafted ahead of him:
The New York Jets selected Chad Pennington at No. 18. Then the San Francisco 49ers took Giovanni Carmazzi in the second round at No. 65 before Chris Redman went at No. 75 to the Baltimore Ravens. Other quarterbacks drafted before Brady were Tee Martin, Marc Bulger and Spergon Wynn.
Brady went on to have an unprecedented career with the Pats:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Over the last 20 years in New England, a 6th-round pick became one of the most dominant athletes ever. ▫️ 6x Super Bowl champ ▫️ 4x Super Bowl MVP ▫️ 9x conference champ ▫️ 3x NFL MVP ▫️ 14x Pro Bowler ▫️ 17 division titles ▫️ 58 game-winning drives End of an era. @brgridiron https://t.co/XPiePUfqEv
Brady chose to leave New England in free agency last month on a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Redoing NFL’s No. 1 Picks
@MikeTanier alters NFL history by reimagining every No. 1 overall pick from the last decade 📲