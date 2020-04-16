Tom Brady Says on IG He Hasn't Forgotten 6 QBs Were Drafted Ahead of Him in 2000

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 16, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Foxborough, Mass. Brady said on social media, Friday, March 20, 2020, he has signed with with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Back in 2000, now-legendary quarterback Tom Brady was selected in the sixth round (No. 199 overall) of the NFL draft.

The 42-year-old future Hall of Famer has completely overwritten that part of his career by winning an all-time high six Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, but he has not forgotten the six quarterbacks that were drafted ahead of him:

The New York Jets selected Chad Pennington at No. 18. Then the San Francisco 49ers took Giovanni Carmazzi in the second round at No. 65 before Chris Redman went at No. 75 to the Baltimore Ravens. Other quarterbacks drafted before Brady were Tee Martin, Marc Bulger and Spergon Wynn.

Brady went on to have an unprecedented career with the Pats:

Brady chose to leave New England in free agency last month on a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.   

