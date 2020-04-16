Yankees, Knicks, NY Teams Release 'We Are in This Together' Coronavirus Video

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 16, 2020

The sun rises behind the skyline of Manhattan on April 11, 2020 in New York City. - The US overtook Italy on April to become the country with the largest death toll in the coronavirus pandemic, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. On april 10, the US reported 2,108 new deaths, the highest daily toll out of any country since the outbreak was first reported. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
JOHANNES EISELE/Getty Images

All of New York's major professional sports teams posted a video with the tagline "We are in this together" on Thursday morning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a look at the minute-long video, via the Knicks:

The post includes teams based in both New York City and Buffalo with footage of players and the teams' fanbases.

New York is the state that's been hit hardest by COVID-19.

The latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday showed 201,834 reported cases of the coronavirus in New York. The next-highest total is 68,824 in New Jersey.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that wearing a mask in public will become mandatory in the state when a person is unable to follow social-distancing guidelines.

"You see the flattening of the curve," Cuomo said. "We're not out of the woods ... but we can control the spread."

Teams from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS, WNBA and NWSL were featured in the video.  

