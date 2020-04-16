Tom Brady's NFL Draft Scouting Report Released by Mel Kiper on 20th Anniversary

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. re-released his scouting report on longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the 20th anniversary of the Pats selecting him with the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL draft. 

Kiper gave Brady, who left the Patriots after two decades to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency last month, a fifth-round grade and ranked him as the 10th-best QB in that year's draft class.

"He's a straight dropback passer who stands tall in the pocket, doesn't show nervous feet, and does a nice job working through his progressions," Kiper wrote. "He's not going to try to force the action, rarely trying to perform beyond his capability. ... He's accurate, throws a very catchable ball, and also knows when to take a little off the pass."

The main concerns raised by the longtime ESPN draft analyst were the California native's lack of mobility and his limited number of downfield throws within the University of Michigan offensive scheme.

Of course, Brady became the best value pick in NFL draft history and one of the greatest players ever during his 20 years in New England.

His resume includes six Super Bowl championships, four Super Bowl MVP Awards, three regular-season MVP Awards, 14 Pro Bowl selections and being named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year twice, among countless other team and individual accolades.

Now 42, it was surprising to see him leave the Patriots for the latter stages of his career, even though the tea leaves had been suggesting it was possible over the past year.

"So why would I choose a different place? It's because it was just time," Brady told Sirius XM Radio's Howard Stern last week (via ESPN's Jenna Laine). "I don't know what to say other than that. I had done everything—I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, incredible group of people—and that will never change."

The question becomes how Brady will perform without head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots organization, and vice versa. Tampa Bay features a terrific set of skill-position players, led by wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, so expectations will be sky high in 2020.

Regardless of what happens with the Bucs, the future Hall of Fame quarterback will be most remembered for his time with the Patriots.

