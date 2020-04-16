NHL Free Agents 2020: Predictions for Taylor Hall, Alex Pietrangelo, Top Stars

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The NHL offseason has the potential to feature some big-name players changing teams.

While the season is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, it's not too early to look at some of the top players who are set to hit the free-agent market this offseason. Things could change as some teams continue to work toward extensions with players, but there will be at least a few stars who will become available in the summer.

Here are some predictions for several top stars poised to become free agents this offseason.

Taylor Hall, LW

Could Taylor Hall soon be playing for his third team in a span of two seasons?

Hall is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. After tallying 25 points (six goals and 19 assists) in 30 games with New Jersey to open the 2019-20 season, he was traded to the Arizona Coyotes, for whom he has 27 points (10 goals and 17 assists) in 35 games.

However, the Coyotes were out of a playoff spot at the time the season was suspended, and Hall may want to sign with a team that's more of a contender. Sportsnet's Ryan Dixon recently suggest the Colorado Avalanche as a potential fit for the former Hart Trophy winner.

"Toss Hall on the second line with Nazem Kadri and you've got something special," Dixon wrote.

Colorado may have the cap space to pursue Hall, and it would get even better by adding him. Meanwhile, Hall would be playing for a likely Stanley Cup contender and be surrounded by talented players. The move would make sense for both sides.

Prediction: Hall signs with Colorado.

Alex Pietrangelo, D

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

It's possible that Alex Pietrangelo will sign an extension with the St. Louis Blues before hitting the free-agent market. He's their captain and has played the first 12 seasons of his NHL career for St. Louis, which included leading it to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

But what if the two sides can't work out a deal and Pietrangelo becomes a free agent this summer?

According to Scott Burnside of The Athletic, Pietrangelo "will be coveted by teams like Toronto and Las Vegas," but "will command a king's ransom" as an unrestricted free agent. It wouldn't be a surprise if there are other teams interested, as the two-time All-Star would be the best defensemen available this offseason.

That's assuming that Pietrangelo and the Blues don't work out a deal. But don't count on that happening. It would be a surprise for the 30-year-old to be somewhere other than St. Louis in the 2020-21 season, so expect him to sign a new contract with the team either this offseason or earlier.

Prediction: Pietrangelo re-signs with St. Louis.

Braden Holtby, G

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Even though Braden Holtby hasn't had his best season in 2019-20, he's a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender who has a long track record of success in Washington.

A five-time All-Star and former Vezina Trophy winner, Holtby never had a save percentage below .907 or a goals-against average higher than 2.99 before this season. This year, he has an .897 save percentage and 3.11 goals-against average in 48 games.

However, a bigger reason why the Capitals could move on from Holtby is the emergence of Ilya Samsonov, who has a .913 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average while going 16-6-2 in 26 games as a rookie. The 23-year-old is likely going to be Washington's goaltender of the future, which could lead to it not wanting to give Holtby a big deal and instead signing a more affordable backup.

Holtby will only be 31 in September, so he could enjoy a bounce-back season if given the opportunity. And one potential landing spot is Vancouver. It's possible the Canucks will be losing their first-choice netminder, Jacob Markstrom, in free agency. If that happens, it would make sense for them to go after Holtby.

Expect Holtby to join a new team for the first time in his career. And at this point, the Canucks seem like a good fit.

Prediction: Holtby signs with Vancouver.