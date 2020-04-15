Rams' Brian Allen Becomes 1st Known NFL Player to Test Positive for Coronavirus

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, per Jay Glazer on FS1's Fox Football Now on Wednesday.

Allen is the first publicly known NFL player with a confirmed case. New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton was the first known person in the NFL to test positive.

Per Glazer, Allen first tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and did so again early last week. He first lost his senses of taste and smell, to the point where he could not even smell ammonia smelling salt. Allen then came down with flu-like symptoms.

The 24-year-old told Glazer that he is recovering and that his symptoms have cleared except for his senses of taste and smell. Allen also said that he expects to be given the "all-clear" from doctors Thursday.

Allen has played two years with the Rams after L.A. picked him in the fourth round of the 2018 draft out of Michigan State. He's played 22 games in two seasons, including nine starts in 2019.

The Rams have confirmed that Allen has tested positive for COVID-19, per Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Rams head coach Sean McVay also went on Fox Football Now and told Glazer that Allen is "healthy and he's on the road to recovery."

Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN, McVay was asked last week if anyone with the Rams organization was personally affected by COVID-19. He issued the following response:

Rich Hammond of The Athletic reported that the Rams shut down their Thousand Oaks, California, facility to rehabbing players following Allen's first positive test but that it has re-opened as of last week.

Allen, who is recovering from a left MCL injury that prematurely ended his 2019 season last November, has not been back at the facility since.