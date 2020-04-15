MLBPA's Tony Clark Says Players Are Open to Playing Games in Empty Stadiums

John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball Players Association executive director Tony Clark admitted to Bob Nightengale of USA Today on Wednesday that the league doesn't "have the answers" and doesn't "expect those to come anytime soon."

But at least one thing is apparent.

"The only thing understood in his conversations with players is they would be willing to play in empty stadiums, providing it's safe, with testing procedures in place that are also available to the general public," Nightengale reported.

Clark added:

"It's not ideal. Playing in an empty stadium would be a different animal, with different looks, different sounds, and a different feel. But everyone understands and appreciates the world we are in right now. The challenges are real, and if that requires not playing in front of fans, the adjustment is part of it. But knowing we can bring the game to the fans, having them watch the broadcasts, is valuable, too."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.





